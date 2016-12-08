Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump's 41% approval is lower than Barack Obama's 72% in December 2008

Vice President-elect Mike Pence's favorability rating is also underwater

Washington (CNN) Americans are less approving of President-elect Donald Trump than they were of previous presidents during their transitions into office, a new Pew Research Group poll shows.

Americans say Trump has also done too little to distance himself from white supremacists. And a majority are concerned that his business ties will present conflicts.

As Trump prepares to take office, 41% say they approve of the job he has done explaining his plans and policies for the future of the American people, while 55% say they disapprove of the job Trump has done.

That 41% approval rating is lower than President Barack Obama's 72% in December 2008 and President George W. Bush's 50% in January 2001 -- in the wake of a disputed election. It's also lower than President Bill Clinton's 62% in January 1993 and President George H.W. Bush's 65% in March 1989.

Views of Trump split largely along partisan lines. Eight in 10 Republicans say they approve of the job he has done, while just 15% of Democrats say the same.

