Feinstein: Clinton has 'accepted' the election results

(CNN)Sen. Dianne Feinstein had dinner privately for an hour Thursday with Hillary Clinton, saying the former Democratic presidential nominee is resigned to the outcome of the elections but taking some time off to recuperate.
The two dined in Feinstein's hideaway office on the third-floor of the Senate, drinking California Chardonnay from Stag's Leap Winery and eating salmon. Feinstein described it as "girl-to-girl" talk.
"Anybody that's lost a big election knows it's never easy," Feinstein said after the two met.
Feinstein added, "She has accepted it, and that's what makes it hard."
Feinstein said the two didn't spend much time talking about their concerns with President-elect Donald Trump, saying instead it was more of a social gathering. But she added that Clinton was ready to take some time away from the spotlight.
"I think she wants to take some time and recoup," Feinstein said. "This is hard, you can imagine. ... She's resilient. ... Everything is good except the result."
Feinstein said of Clinton: "Time is her friend right now."
Clinton was in the Capitol for the unveiling of retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's portrait. She didn't answer reporters' questions after her meeting with Feinstein, and was flanked by top aides, including Huma Abedin.