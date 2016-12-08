Feinstein: Clinton has 'accepted' the election results

(CNN) Sen. Dianne Feinstein had dinner privately for an hour Thursday with Hillary Clinton, saying the former Democratic presidential nominee is resigned to the outcome of the elections but taking some time off to recuperate.

The two dined in Feinstein's hideaway office on the third-floor of the Senate, drinking California Chardonnay from Stag's Leap Winery and eating salmon. Feinstein described it as "girl-to-girl" talk.

"Anybody that's lost a big election knows it's never easy," Feinstein said after the two met.

Feinstein added, "She has accepted it, and that's what makes it hard."

Feinstein said the two didn't spend much time talking about their concerns with President-elect Donald Trump, saying instead it was more of a social gathering. But she added that Clinton was ready to take some time away from the spotlight.

