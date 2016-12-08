Broadwell: 'A little bit of a shocker' Petraeus up for Cabinet

(CNN) The woman with whom David Petraeus' had an affair said Thursday "it was a little bit of a shocker" to find out that President-elect Donald Trump was considering the retired general for Secretary of State.

"As I woke up to the news, it was little bit of a shocker that he was being considering for a Cabinet position," Paula Broadwell told CBS's Norah O'Donnell on "This Morning."

Broadwell said it wasn't her place to say whether Petraeus should be tapped for the administration. "I think the President-elect would have to decide," she said.

After resigning as CIA director in November 2012, Petraeus was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2015 for sharing classified information with Broadwell, his biographer.

Critics question whether Petraeus, who is still on probation, will be able to get the security clearance needed to be confirmed.

