When they go low, we go local

Story highlights Eric Schneiderman: Allowing GOP to become dominant at state level led to Democratic defeats in 2016

State Democratic leaders will be key to checking federal power of GOP, New York's attorney general says

Eric Schneiderman is New York's attorney general. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) As Democrats struggle to make sense of Donald Trump's victory, we need look no further than our party's failure at the state level.

We have allowed Republicans to dominate in state elections and build astonishing power. The GOP now controls 69 of 99 legislative chambers across America. They hold nearly two-thirds of the governors' mansions. And, in 25 states , they have complete control of the government, including both executive and legislative branches. This gives Republicans control of the rules that govern voting and the reapportionment of legislative and congressional districts.

Eric Schneiderman

The big takeaway from 2016 is that, despite the public supporting many Democratic positions on policy, Republicans are now reaping the benefits of their 30-year organizing strategy, supported by dozens of mega-wealthy donors. As someone who has recruited and fundraised for state candidates, I know that while Democrats have been great at raising money for presidential candidates, Republicans have an overwhelming advantage as you move down-ballot.

And as Republicans have gained control at the state level, they've used their power to enact a massive phalanx of legal voter suppression -- strict voter ID laws, cutbacks in early voting, new registration requirements and other regulations -- aimed at depressing voters in core Democratic constituencies.