Breaking News

Why Trump and Obama are phone buddies

By Tim Naftali

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas
Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I love getting Obama's ideas 00:51

Story highlights

  • Tim Naftali: Trump, Obama apparently having cordial phone relationship during transition
  • He says Obama may see chance to preserve legacy, Trump to make inroads with African-Americans

Tim Naftali is a CNN presidential historian. He teaches history and public service at New York University and was the former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. He is the co-author of "One Hell of a Gamble: Khrushchev, Castro and Kennedy, 1958-1964" and "Khrushchev's Cold War" and the author of "Blind Spot: The Secret History of American Counterterrorism." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)The great student of presidential transitions, the late Richard E. Neustadt, argued that it is in the nature of transitions that the future administration is rarely at its best. "Transitions offer opportunities to extract a whole governmental generation's lore at once. But those who need it most and could best use it, the incomers, rarely think of such things. Busyness and self-importance bar the way and also, often, deep suspicion."

Tim Naftali
Tim Naftali
This week, Donald Trump surprised many by admitting that not only has he been in regular telephone communication with the incumbent president but is seeking Barack Obama's advice on appointments. Given that Trump made a point of repeating in the campaign that Barack Obama "has been the worst president ever," the fact that the President would want to talk to this man may seem odd, at the very least.
    But some context on transitions helps explain why the two men are talking.
    We should peg the modern presidential transition to Dwight Eisenhower's decision, in 1960, to do a better job of transferring power than his predecessor, Harry Truman, had when Eisenhower assumed the presidency. A patriot, Eisenhower made this precedent-setting decision despite believing to his core that his successor, John F. Kennedy, was unworthy of the White House.
    Indeed, he may have wanted the transition to involve a broad exchange of information between incomers and outgoers precisely because he thought Kennedy so woefully unprepared.
    Read More
    Trump seeks advice from Obama, Rahm Emanuel
    Trump seeks advice from Obama, Rahm Emanuel

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump seeks advice from Obama, Rahm Emanuel

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump seeks advice from Obama, Rahm Emanuel 04:42
    Kennedy and Eisenhower actually detested each other. Eisenhower called Kennedy "Little Boy Blue" behind his back. And Kennedy told his Boswell, Arthur Schlesinger Jr., that not only was Eisenhower "terribly cold and terribly vain. In fact, he is a shit." Kennedy also did not respect Eisenhower's intellect, but he took the old man's advice because the former supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in Europe in World War II was still hugely popular and Kennedy was no fool.
    Unfortunately, as it would turn out, this first serious effort at a smooth, modern, transition produced few positive results. Kennedy was quick to dismantle Eisenhower-era institutions, some of which he would reassemble after he blundered at the Bay of Pigs. And when he did take the outgoing president's advice, Kennedy would regret it.
    Eisenhower stressed to Kennedy the importance of intervening in Southeast Asia, advice that Eisenhower would not have taken in his prime, but which Kennedy thought he could not afford to ignore. Eisenhower's transition advice would burden the incoming administration for almost all of its "Thousand Days."
    The last time that an insurgent captured a political party, and the nation, in as dramatic a style as 2016, the handoff of institutional knowledge operated no better.
    President-elect Ronald Reagan remained silent during most of his sole, substantive meeting with Jimmy Carter. He broke his silence to admit his admiration for how former South Korean strongman Park Chung-hee had dealt with student demonstrations. Park had them drafted and closed their universities. At the end of the meeting, according to Carter's memoir "Keeping Faith," Reagan asked Carter for a copy of the 3-by-5-inch card that he had used as a crib for his briefing.
    Efforts by the Carter administration to brief the Reagan team on the negotiations for release of the 52 Americans then held hostage in Iran were greeted with a similar lack of interest, and Reagan himself refused to weigh in on a decision about selling weapons to Saudi Arabia that Carter felt he ought to make with Reagan's agreement before leaving office.
    Needless to add, the Carter-Reagan ritual car ride up to the Capitol on January 20, 1981, was very chilly. "He hesitated to look me in the face," Reagan later recalled of the outgoing President.
    Obama's actions so far in the transition, including the reports of calls between the leaders, are consistent with the way he has viewed his responsibilities as President.
    During the campaign he spoke as party leader and implored his followers to see Hillary Clinton as his third term. But he also spoke as President, reminding both candidates that they had to respect the outcome of the vote (though he likely expected it to go Clinton's way).
    President-elect Donald Trump greets retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, right, at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump says he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump greets retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, right, at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump says he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Trump speaks to members of the media in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; Tuesday, November 29, that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to keep more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced Tuesday, November 29, that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to keep more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on November 29. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration, and Romney is reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on November 29. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration, and Romney is reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    trum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    The Electoral College has spoken (or, more precisely, will soon), and Obama didn't get his "third term." That, like Eisenhower in 1960, Obama is offering advice to the man he hoped would lose, and whom he thinks too small for the office, underscores the fact that he not only respects the US constitutional system but wishes America well.
    There may be more at work here, too. Obama is already telegraphing he expects to be more vocal than past "formers" in the months after leaving office. Being available to Trump now gives him greater moral authority to criticize the incoming administration later if he can plausibly say he tried to help it get a running start. And being unavailable would have looked and been petulant.
    Keys to a successful Trump transition
    Keys to a successful Trump transition
    Finally, and this is pure speculation, but a clear-eyed look at some of Trump's positions -- on health care, on child care, on not involving the US military in overseas adventures -- reveals that they are closer to Obama's views than to those of the GOP's congressional leadership. It cannot hurt for Obama to develop some level of trust with a man who may decide to keep some elements of his legacy.
    The real surprise here is Trump's behavior. Why publicly admit to seeking advice from a man who is hated by your base -- especially when you've encouraged that hate?
    So far, Trump watchers have had a heck of time figuring out when the President-elect is improvising and when he is being calculating. In just the past few days, for example, we learned that a so-called congratulatory -- and highly controversial -- call Trump took from Taiwan's leader was anything but a matter of shooting from the hip by a team of amateurs. (It was a planned maneuver blessed by establishment conservatives and brokered by a high-powered lobbyist -- former US Sen. and presidential candidate Bob Dole -- working for Taiwanese officials.)
    Trump sends clear message on post-election tour
    Trump sends clear message on post-election tour

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump sends clear message on post-election tour

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump sends clear message on post-election tour 02:45
    So why does Trump consult with Obama? First, as the most unprepared President-elect in history, Trump may actually realize that Obama has something to offer. Second, Trump and his inner circle must know that their narrow victory depended on getting some Obama voters in the Rust Belt and, however hard it may seem, they may have hopes of expanding support for Trump among African-Americans.
    Talking to the first African-American President and hoping that many people will have amnesia about the birther movement Trump led to delegitimize him cannot hurt in this regard, though it is incredibly cynical.
    Whatever Trump's motives, the fact he seems unconcerned about telling people he is asking Obama's advice on appointments signals he is confident he can control his supporters. This may ultimately prove to be hubris, but Trump clearly thinks that wherever he leads, his base will follow. Unlike his collaborators in the GOP congressional caucus, he currently doesn't fear being "tea partied."