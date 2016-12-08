Story highlights Peggy Drexler: The affair between Paula Broadwell and David Petraeus damaged the careers of both. Hers could not recover

But Petraeus is being considered for secretary of state. The double standard women suffer is shocking, but not surprising

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. She supports Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) In a pretaped interview set to air Thursday night on CBS, writer and academic Paula Broadwell — whose affair with married CIA Director David Petraeus led to his resignation in 2012 — reacted to the news that the four-star general is on the short list for a Cabinet position under President-elect Donald Trump. "I think he's unequally qualified for many positions," she told interviewer Norah O'Donnell. "It was a bit of a shocker."

Especially because, as Broadwell pointed out, she's still very much suffering the repercussions of that scandal. "It begged the question of, why shouldn't I be able to go on?" she said.

Broadwell and Petraeus were involved in a romantic affair while she was writing his 2012 biography, "All In." Both were, and still are, married to other people. The relationship was revealed after an FBI investigation of "jealous" emails Broadwell sent to a female friend of Petraeus; investigators later found classified documents on Broadwell's laptop.

Controversy ensued. Broadwell was branded a "stalker," a "temptress," and a "home-wrecker." She lost her security clearance, got demoted, and last month received a formal military reprimand. She told O'Donnell that the scandal has prevented her from getting another job, even though, with two master's degrees and positions at Tufts and Harvard universities, not to mention 21 years of military service, she's certainly got credentials.