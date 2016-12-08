US art teacher sketching Syria's civil war

London (CNN) A middle school art teacher in Illinois is gaining attention for his sketches of Syria's more than 5-year-old civil war.

Marc Nelson began sharing his artwork on social media with the hashtag #ArtforAleppo in September, as the Syrian regime stepped up its assault on the besieged city. Nelson's drawings, sketched in charcoal, ink, and graphite, capture emotive scenes of children being rescued from the rubble.

"I started seeing these images from Syria that seared their way into my mind," Nelson told CNN. "I couldn't stop drawing them."

Putting pen to paper is Nelson's way of digesting the disturbing scenes the world has witnessed in Syria.

"There is something about using the human hand to interpret a photo. I needed to process it through drawing to kind of deal with it in a way," he said.

