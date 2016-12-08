(CNN) Egypt has brought into effect an amended law that toughens penalties on those who perform female genital mutilation, a practice that reportedly affects over 90% of Egyptian women, the health ministry announced.

The government this week told both state and privately-run health facilities that medics who carry out the procedure could now face up to 15 years in jail. Parents who subject their daughters to circumcision could get a three-year prison sentence.

"The prosecutor general issued a memo to all prosecutors, emphasizing the importance of investigating all FGM cases," Mayssa Shawky, the deputy health minister, told CNN on Wednesday by phone.

Before the amendment, the law defined FGM as a misdemeanour with a maximum sentence of three years in prison. It was rarely applied. Only two cases involving FGM-related deaths were referred to court since the law was issued in 2008.

In light of the recent amendments, passed in the parliament in August, FGM is now considered a felony, with a minimum penalty of five years in prison.

