Breaking News

Aleppo: 'Where the tidal wave has become a flood'

By Fred Pleitgen, CNN

Updated 1:53 PM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tide of anguished humanity on the move in Aleppo

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(3 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Rebels took over eastern Aleppo in 2012
  • Syrians are fleeing into western part of city by the thousands

Aleppo, Syria (CNN)As the Syrian army continues to fight its way through the old city of Aleppo, the tide of those fleeing for their lives has become a raging flood, an avalanche.

Exhausted by the treacherous path and having endured days of airstrikes and hunger, the crossing at Maysaloon welcomed those desperate to escape.
    While the rebels struggle to hold on to war-ravaged eastern Aleppo, the relief of those who have made it to the west of the city is palpable.
    Families looked weary as they followed the path out of eastern Aleppo.
    Families looked weary as they followed the path out of eastern Aleppo.
    On Thursday, CNN's crew was at the Maysaloon crossing in the Agheour area as the stream of people continued to gather pace.
    Rebel forces controlled the Agheour area for at least 3½ years before it was retaken by Syrian government forces Tuesday.
    Read More
    The amount of people coming out of eastern Aleppo has gone up exponentially.
    Troops helped those struggling to walk.
    Troops helped those struggling to walk.
    On Wednesday, a Syrian commander told CNN that more than 2,000 people had passed through the Maysaloon crossing point since Tuesday night -- that number has increased following the latest group to make the journey.
    More and more people have been fleeing east Aleppo in recent days.
    More and more people have been fleeing east Aleppo in recent days.
    More and more people are continuing to make their way over the crossing, some dragging their belongings, others holding children, many of them just relieved to be out of eastern Aleppo.

    As the situation in Aleppo changes rapidly, CNN will update the map with information from sources on the ground.

    Many of them are feeling weak and frail. There are some who look wounded. One man who was brought out said he had been shot.
    Everyone looked traumatized. They hadn't changed their clothes in days and just looked happy to be out, relieved to be out of harm's way.
    Thousands of people made the crossing Thursday.
    Thousands of people made the crossing Thursday.
    At another crossing in Nakarin, the CNN crew witnessed a scene that looked apocalyptic.
    As the children passed through and came toward us the toll which it had taken upon them became evident.
    CNN&#39;s Fred Pleitgen described the migration as an &quot;avalanche.&quot;
    CNN's Fred Pleitgen described the migration as an "avalanche."
    They looked malnourished, their faces were dirty, they wore clothes which looked so old.
    There was one child who dropped a cookie on the ground as they walked, but picked it up and ate it. They are so hungry.
    Mothers kept their children close as they made their way into western Aleppo.
    Mothers kept their children close as they made their way into western Aleppo.
    There were dozens of families holding all they had. Some carried suitcases, others had plastic bags.
    Some of the elderly couldn't walk. One woman was being dragged across a muddy grass field in a cart.
    Some brought their belongings in suitcases, others in plastic bags.
    Some brought their belongings in suitcases, others in plastic bags.
    Opinion: After Aleppo falls, Syria's bloodshed may continue
    I covered the refugee crisis but this is different.
    I don't think I've ever seen anything like it.

    CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Claudia Otto reported from Aleppo. James Masters and Schams Elwazer in London also contributed to this report.