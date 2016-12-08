Aleppo: 'Where the tidal wave has become a flood'

Story highlights Rebels took over eastern Aleppo in 2012

Syrians are fleeing into western part of city by the thousands

Aleppo, Syria (CNN) As the Syrian army continues to fight its way through the old city of Aleppo, the tide of those fleeing for their lives has become a raging flood, an avalanche.

Exhausted by the treacherous path and having endured days of airstrikes and hunger, the crossing at Maysaloon welcomed those desperate to escape.

While the rebels struggle to hold on to war-ravaged eastern Aleppo, the relief of those who have made it to the west of the city is palpable.

Families looked weary as they followed the path out of eastern Aleppo.

On Thursday, CNN's crew was at the Maysaloon crossing in the Agheour area as the stream of people continued to gather pace.

Rebel forces controlled the Agheour area for at least 3½ years before it was retaken by Syrian government forces Tuesday.

Read More