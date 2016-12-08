Story highlights Anderson Cooper will revisit five past CNN Heroes of the Year in a Friday special

The CNN Heroes of the Year will each receive $10,000 in prize money

Viewers will be invited to choose a CNN Superhero, who will be awarded $50,000

"CNN Superhero: Above and Beyond" airs on CNN Friday at 10 p.m. ET. "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

(CNN) Over the past decade, CNN Heroes has recognized hundreds of remarkable individuals who have worked tirelessly to make the world a better place.

Now, to celebrate 10 years of the campaign, CNN is catching up with five past CNN Heroes of the Year to see where they are now and how their work has evolved in the years since they were honored.

Anderson Cooper hosts "CNN Superhero: Above and Beyond," an hourlong special highlighting the best of the best CNN Heroes on Friday, December 9, at 10 p.m. ET on CNN and CNNI.

Each of the past CNN Heroes of the Year recognized in the special will receive $10,000 to continue their work.

Kicking off during Friday's special and continuing into Sunday night's " CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute ," viewers will be invited to vote for the individual whose work continues to best embody the spirit of CNN Heroes.