(CNN) Over the past decade, CNN Heroes has recognized hundreds of remarkable individuals who have worked tirelessly to make the world a better place.

Now, to celebrate 10 years of the campaign, CNN is catching up with five past CNN Heroes of the Year to see where they are now and how their work has evolved in the years since they were honored.

Anderson Cooper hosts "CNN SuperHero: Above and Beyond," an hourlong special highlighting these five individuals on Friday, December 9, at 10 p.m. ET on CNN and CNNI.

Each of the past CNN Heroes of the Year recognized in the special will receive $10,000 to continue their work.