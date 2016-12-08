This is week 48 of a yearlong series. Laura Bernardini is director of coverage in CNN's Washington Bureau. The views expressed in this column belong to Bernardini.

(CNN) It's been quite a few weeks.

If you have logged in to Facebook or had conversations about the election, I am sure that you have seen people you know who are filled with euphoria or despondency as they deal with the results.

We have a pretty polarized country right now.

The election has made work really intense as well and very busy. I had planned to write one thing before the election and it changed in the aftermath of it.

The weekend before the election, Sen. Tim Kaine, a fellow Catholic and the Democratic nominee for vice president, quoted the Bible at a rally in Melbourne, Florida. While talking about Donald Trump, he quoted Proverbs: "There's an Old Testament phrase that's very graphic, like a dog that returneth to its own vomit."

