Story highlights Three Publix Premium waffle and pancake mixes have been recalled

The manufacturer said the milk in the product may contain salmonella

(CNN) If you bought Publix Premium pancake and waffle mixes lately, you're going to want to check the box. Publix Super Markets is issuing a recall for some of those products after the supplier said a milk powder used in the mix may contain salmonella.

The mixes were sold at stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The recalled products include 16-ounce boxes of Publix Premium Banana-Flavored Chocolate Chip Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix and Blueberry Flavored Pancake & Waffle Mix.

No one has reported getting sick from the product, but exposure to salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The chain recalled the products out of an abundance of caution.

Most people who are exposed to the bacteria recover, even without treatment. For those with compromised immune systems, this kind of infection can be much more serious and require hospitalization. The elderly and infants also can have a hard time fighting off these infections.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

Read More