Has golf just got easier? 'Dustin Johnson rule' changed

Story highlights Rule change for balls accidentally moving on greens

No penalty to be incurred

Rule comes into force January 2017

(CNN) Golf's rules can be mind-boggling and the penalties draconian, but lawmakers are slowly relenting -- and a new change could help ease the pain players sometimes face.

From January 1, a ball or ball marker that is deemed to have been moved accidentally on the green can be replaced with no loss of stroke.

The local rule -- at the discretion of tournament or course organizers -- has been altered in part in response to the farcical situation at the US Open in June when Dustin Johnson's ball was judged to have moved fractionally on the fifth green.

Johnson protested his innocence and was initially cleared of any error, but officials then revisited the incident.

The American was told he could later be subject to a one-shot penalty, and the rest of the final round was played with a question mark hanging over his score.