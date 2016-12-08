FIFA facing legal action over Qatar's migrant workers

Story highlights Case brought by Netherlands Trade Union Confederation

FIFA made aware of claim on October 10

(CNN) World football governing body FIFA is facing legal action in Switzerland over allegations it has been jointly responsible for the mistreatment of migrant workers who are working on projects for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Paperwork was filed by the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV) on behalf of a Bangladeshi migrant worker, Nadim Sharaful Alam, in a case first highlighted by the Guardian in October.

"The Swiss court is asked to rule that FIFA acted wrongfully by selecting Qatar for the World Cup 2022 without demanding the assurance that Qatar observes fundamental human and labor rights of migrant construction workers, including the abolition of the Kafala system," read a FNV statement, referring to the scheme which marries an immigrant employee to the employer.

"The Swiss court is furthermore requested to rule that, in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup, FIFA ensures that the rights of migrant construction workers are safeguarded, by insisting on adequate and effective labor reforms in Qatar, that are actually implemented."