UK spy chief warns of Russia's role in Syria 'tragedy'

London (CNN) The head of Britain's foreign spy service, Alex Younger, has warned of Russia's role in the "unfolding tragedy" in Syria, in a rare public speech delivered at the agency's headquarters in London.

Younger, head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, said Russia and the Syrian regime were working to wipe out opposition in Aleppo at any price.

"In Aleppo, Russia and the Syrian regime seek to make a desert and call it peace. The human tragedy is heartbreaking," he said.

Younger's speech was the first to be made by a serving MI6 chief inside the agency's landmark headquarters on the south bank of the River Thames.

The headquarters of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6, sits on the south bank of the River Thames.

He warned that Russian and Syrian actions, in defiance of the international community, put at risk the broader global fight against extremism.

"I believe the Russian conduct in Syria, allied with that of Assad's discredited regime, will, if they do not change course, provide a tragic example of the perils of forfeiting legitimacy," he told reporters.

"In defining as a terrorist anyone who opposes a brutal government, they alienate precisely that group that has to be on side if the extremists are to be defeated."

Younger, whose codename is "C" and who only writes in green pen, leads Britain's fight against terrorism around the world -- and the conflicts in Iraq and Syria are top of the list.

He said Britain cannot be safe from the threats coming from the region unless the civil war in Syria is brought to an end -- "and brought to an end in a way that recognizes the interests of more than a minority of its people and their international backers."

How will Brexit, Trump affect security?

MI6 works closely with domestic and foreign intelligence services and Younger addressed concerns that European security could be at greater risk once the UK leaves the EU and US President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House.

JUST WATCHED The Cold War: Then and now Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Cold War: Then and now 01:45

The UK works closely with French and German secret services and is America's closest intelligence-sharing partner.

UK agencies must work within domestic law. But during the presidential campaign, Trump touted the benefits of waterboarding, which is outlawed in the UK.

Younger said he did not expect much change under the new US presidency and in a post-Brexit world.

"I'm often asked what effect the big political changes of 2016, Brexit and the US election result, will have on these relationships," said Younger.

"My answer is that I will aim for, and expect, continuity. These relationships are long lasting and the personal bonds between us are strong."

Bond 'created powerful brand' for 'C'

Younger is described is a career intelligence officer who led counter-terror operations during the 2012 London Olympics. He has held various overseas postings, most notably as the ranking officer in Afghanistan.

Actress Judi Dench played the head of MI6 in several James Bond films.

Despite the whiff of James Bond about him, Younger said he was conflicted by the portrayal of the service in popular culture.

"Bond has created a powerful brand for MI6 -- as C, the real-life M -- there are few people who will not come to lunch if I invite them," he said.

But he said Bond -- or 007 -- wouldn't get a job in today's MI6. "For too long," said Younger, "people have felt that there is a certain single quality that defines an MI6 officer, be it an Oxbridge education or a proficiency in hand-to-hand combat.

"This is, of course patently untrue. There is no standard MI6 officer. I need MI6 to have a workforce that harnesses the best talent regardless of background."