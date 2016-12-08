Scottish MP recounts being raped as a teen

Story highlights MP decided to share experience to dispel taboo surrounding rape

"... I'm not scared," she says, "I'm not a victim. I'm a survivor"

(CNN) A British lawmaker moved the House of Commons to tears Thursday with her vivid testimony of being raped at age 14.

"It was mercifully quick and I remember first of all feeling surprise, then fear, then horror as I realized I quite simply couldn't escape," Scottish MP Michelle Thomson told colleagues during a parliamentary debate to mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

"Afterwards I walked home alone. I was crying, I was cold, and I was shivering and I now realize that was, of course, the shock response. I didn't tell my mother. I didn't tell my father. I didn't tell my friends. And I didn't tell the police. I bottled it all up inside me."

Thomson spoke of knowing her rapist, trusting him, and feeling, afterward, a deep sense of shame. "I felt that I was spoiled and impure and I really felt revulsion at myself," she said.

Thomson said her decision to speak so candidly about her own experience was prompted by a desire to dispel the taboo surrounding stories of rape.

