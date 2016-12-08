Madonna shows her twerking skills in latest Carpool Karaoke

Story highlights Madonna took a ride with James Corden for the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke

The legendary singer showed off her twerking skills and shocked Corden with a story about Michael Jackson

(CNN) Madonna is the ultimate showwoman -- even when her stage is the front seat of a SUV.

The legendary singer was the latest person to hop into the passenger seat with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

In her segment, which aired Wednesday, Madonna and Corden tackled her classics like "Vogue," "Like a Virgin" and "Express Yourself." During the former, Madonna even struck something of an unforgettable pose, lifting her leg up and placing her heeled foot on the roof of the car.

I think @Madonna had to show us those badass shoes 😍👠 during carpool karaoke—cuz we already know she's flexible!!!! — RealityTC® 🖖🏼 (@RealityTC) December 8, 2016

Then she twerked during "B-tch,I'm Madonna."

Perhaps most shocking of all -- at least for Corden -- was when Madonna revealed she once shared a lip-lock with Michael Jackson. Corden prodded for details, asking who made the first move.

