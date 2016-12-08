Breaking News

The buzz about Jennifer Lopez's 'Bye Bye Birdie'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:21 AM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jennifer Lopez has been cast to star in NBC&#39;s &quot;Bye Bye Birdie Live!&quot; which will air in 2017. She has said it is one of her favorite musicals.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Jennifer Lopez has been cast to star in NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" which will air in 2017. She has said it is one of her favorite musicals.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
Lopez&#39;s big break came in the title role of the biopic &quot;Selena,&quot; which catapulted her into the limelight. She brought then-husband Ojani Noa to the Hollywood film premiere in 1995.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez's big break came in the title role of the biopic "Selena," which catapulted her into the limelight. She brought then-husband Ojani Noa to the Hollywood film premiere in 1995.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
Lopez also put a great deal of energy into her music career, which was upstaged in 2000 by this outfit at the Grammys.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez also put a great deal of energy into her music career, which was upstaged in 2000 by this outfit at the Grammys.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
Remember when Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged? The pair attended the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood in 2003.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Remember when Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged? The pair attended the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood in 2003.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Lopez is also a businesswoman with an empire that includes a few fragrance lines. In 2004, she made an appearance at Macy&#39;s Herald Square in New York.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez is also a businesswoman with an empire that includes a few fragrance lines. In 2004, she made an appearance at Macy's Herald Square in New York.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Lopez and then-husband Marc Anthony leave the Jennifer Lopez Fall 2005 show during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez and then-husband Marc Anthony leave the Jennifer Lopez Fall 2005 show during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
Lopez and Anthony became parents to twins Max and Emme in 2008.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez and Anthony became parents to twins Max and Emme in 2008.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
Lopez attended the Launch of Gucci Children&#39;s Collection in 2010 in Beverly Hills.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez attended the Launch of Gucci Children's Collection in 2010 in Beverly Hills.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Lopez hosted an American Music Awards afterparty on November 20, 2011, in West Hollywood, California.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez hosted an American Music Awards afterparty on November 20, 2011, in West Hollywood, California.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
Lopez joined Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler as judges for &quot;American Idol&quot; in 2012. She left after a season, but returned to the show in 2013.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez joined Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler as judges for "American Idol" in 2012. She left after a season, but returned to the show in 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Even while singing and heading her business empire, Lopez has continued to act and in 2012 attended the premiere of her film &quot;What To Expect When You&#39;re Expecting&quot; at Grauman&#39;s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Even while singing and heading her business empire, Lopez has continued to act and in 2012 attended the premiere of her film "What To Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Lopez performed her hit &quot;On The Floor&quot; in 2011 at the American Music Awards.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez performed her hit "On The Floor" in 2011 at the American Music Awards.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
Lopez at a post-concert party at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace in 2012 in Las Vegas.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez at a post-concert party at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace in 2012 in Las Vegas.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Lopez and actress Cameron Diaz presented the Oscar for makeup at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez and actress Cameron Diaz presented the Oscar for makeup at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
After her divorce from Anthony, Lopez started dating dancer Casper Smart, who is 18 years her junior. The pair, seen here attending a 2012 event at Planet Dailies &amp;amp; Mixology 101 in Los Angeles, broke up in 2014.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
After her divorce from Anthony, Lopez started dating dancer Casper Smart, who is 18 years her junior. The pair, seen here attending a 2012 event at Planet Dailies & Mixology 101 in Los Angeles, broke up in 2014.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
Lopez is also very involved in charity work. In June 2013, she was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award at the fourth annual amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Lopez is also very involved in charity work. In June 2013, she was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award at the fourth annual amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
In June 2013 she also received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Photos: Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
In June 2013 she also received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
RESTRICTED jennifer lopez birthday 0727Jennifer Lopez Noa 1995Jennifer Lopez Grammys dress 2000Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck 2003Jennifer Lopez Makeover 2004Jennifer Lopez Marc Anthony 2005Jennifer Lopez Marc Anthony twins 2008Jennifer Lopez Gucci 2010Jennifer Lopez FiatIdol judge gallery American idol judgesJennifer Lopez What to Expect When You&#39;re Expecting premiereama Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez 2012 Jennifer Lopez Cameron Diaz 2012 Oscars presentingJennifer Lopez Casper Smart 2012Jennifer Lopez AMFAR 2013Jennifer Lopez Hollywood Walk of Fame 2013

Story highlights

  • The production airs in December 2017
  • The singer-actress brought the idea of doing the musical to NBC

(CNN)It's a year away, but folks are already talking about Jennifer Lopez's starring role in NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!"

The superstar will appear in the network's latest live production franchise, set to air in December 2017.
    Lopez teased her role Wednesday night as NBC aired "Hairspray Live!"
    "I am SO excited to be a part of NBC's next live musical #ByeByeBirdieLive!" the singer-actress tweeted.
    But the reaction is divided.
    Read More
    On one hand some hailed the casting for its diversity after it was announced in October.
    The Latina will portray Rose "Rosie" Alvarez in the musical set in the 1950s about a rock 'n' roll star who gets drafted. Chita Rivera made the role famous on Broadway.
    As the news has sunk in some are questioning whether Lopez is up to the rigors of singing live.
    Yet some fans are excited about it.
    NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in October that Lopez approached the network with the idea to put on the musical.
    NBC to tackle 'Bye Bye Birdie' in 2017, starring Jennifer Lopez
    "Broadway musicals and films fueled my childhood and 'Bye Bye Birdie' was one of my favorites," Lopez said in a statement at the time. "I'm proud to be a part of the NBC family with 'Shades of Blue' and I thought it would be a blast to take on one of their big live musicals."