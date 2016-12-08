The buzz about Jennifer Lopez's 'Bye Bye Birdie'

Story highlights The production airs in December 2017

The singer-actress brought the idea of doing the musical to NBC

(CNN) It's a year away, but folks are already talking about Jennifer Lopez's starring role in NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!"

The superstar will appear in the network's latest live production franchise, set to air in December 2017.

Lopez teased her role Wednesday night as NBC aired "Hairspray Live!"

"I am SO excited to be a part of NBC's next live musical #ByeByeBirdieLive!" the singer-actress tweeted.

I am SO excited to be a part of NBC's next live musical #ByeByeBirdieLive! pic.twitter.com/QEaYmlOFUj — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 8, 2016

But the reaction is divided.

Read More