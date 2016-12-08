The buzz about Jennifer Lopez's 'Bye Bye Birdie'

Jennifer Lopez: Through the years
Jennifer Lopez has been cast to star in NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" which will air in 2017. She has said it is one of her favorite musicals.
Lopez's big break came in the title role of the biopic "Selena," which catapulted her into the limelight. She brought then-husband Ojani Noa to the Hollywood film premiere in 1995.
Lopez also put a great deal of energy into her music career, which was upstaged in 2000 by this outfit at the Grammys.
Remember when Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged? The pair attended the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood in 2003.
Lopez is also a businesswoman with an empire that includes a few fragrance lines. In 2004, she made an appearance at Macy's Herald Square in New York.
Lopez and then-husband Marc Anthony leave the Jennifer Lopez Fall 2005 show during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York.
Lopez and Anthony became parents to twins Max and Emme in 2008.
Lopez attended the Launch of Gucci Children's Collection in 2010 in Beverly Hills.
Lopez hosted an American Music Awards afterparty on November 20, 2011, in West Hollywood, California.
Lopez joined Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler as judges for "American Idol" in 2012. She left after a season, but returned to the show in 2013.
Even while singing and heading her business empire, Lopez has continued to act and in 2012 attended the premiere of her film "What To Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Lopez performed her hit "On The Floor" in 2011 at the American Music Awards.
Lopez at a post-concert party at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace in 2012 in Las Vegas.
Lopez and actress Cameron Diaz presented the Oscar for makeup at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012.
After her divorce from Anthony, Lopez started dating dancer Casper Smart, who is 18 years her junior. The pair, seen here attending a 2012 event at Planet Dailies & Mixology 101 in Los Angeles, broke up in 2014.
Lopez is also very involved in charity work. In June 2013, she was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award at the fourth annual amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York.
In June 2013 she also received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.