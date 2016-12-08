'Baywatch' movie trailer: Explosives, gunfights and lots of skin

Story highlights The "Baywatch" movie trailer was officially released Thursday

The film, based on the hit 90s TV show, stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron

The movie hits theaters May 16

(CNN) The "Baywatch" trailer is here, and there's definitely no shortage of abs.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron star in the reboot based on the hit '90s TV show. Johnson plays Mitch Buchannon, the head lifeguard famously played by David Hasselhoff, while Efron is Matt Brody, who was played by David Charvet on the long-running series.

The movie is set in Miami. Efron and Johnson are on a mission to find out why dead bodies are being dumped on their beach. The two-minute trailer features gunfire, explosives and, of course, the iconic slow-motion beach runs.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon of "Horrible Bosses," also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra. Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson are also expected to make cameos.

