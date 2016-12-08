Breaking News

Police superbikes: The new breed of driverless vehicles

By Karla Pequenino, CNN

Updated 4:43 AM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

The Interceptor is a superbike that is part of a future of driverless police drones, imagined by conceptual designer Charles Bombardier. One single police officer could supervise five Interceptor units, which would monitor cities 24/7 while issuing tickets to any offenders via mobile apps.
Czech artist Jan Metelka worked with Charles Bombardier to bring his police-drone idea to life. Thanks to its 360 degree panoramic cameras, the motorcycle would seamlessly scan license plates and record offenders in real-time video.
To keep his concepts in the public mind, Charles Bombardier often revamps his ideas. The Brigade the Interceptor&#39;s counterpart, designed by Eduardo Arndt. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;But Imaginactive&#39;s models do more than look cool. Powered by zero emission fuels like hydrogen, the vehicles are also part of a more ecological future.
BrigadeTo keep his concepts in the public mind, Charles Bombardier often revamps his ideas. The Brigade the Interceptor's counterpart, designed by Eduardo Arndt.

But Imaginactive's models do more than look cool. Powered by zero emission fuels like hydrogen, the vehicles are also part of a more ecological future.
Brazilian designer Eduardo Arndt told CNN he was inspired by the geometric simplicity of the racing motorbikes of the 1980s to create Brigade.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;But to counter the vintage look I was going for, I added more modern details like LED headlights and security cameras across the bicycle,&quot; he said.
BrigadeBrazilian designer Eduardo Arndt told CNN he was inspired by the geometric simplicity of the racing motorbikes of the 1980s to create Brigade.

"But to counter the vintage look I was going for, I added more modern details like LED headlights and security cameras across the bicycle," he said.
Imaginactive also develops models for other vehicles. Skreemr is an airliner that would be able to fly faster than the speed of sound. A flight on the Skreemer would cut travel from New York to London to 30 minutes.
SkreemrImaginactive also develops models for other vehicles. Skreemr is an airliner that would be able to fly faster than the speed of sound. A flight on the Skreemer would cut travel from New York to London to 30 minutes.
The Antipode is one of Imaginactive&#39;s most ambitious designs. It suggests a model that can travel from London to New York in 11 minutes. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;It&#39;s all about innovation. Share your idea, and it opens up a door for other designers to build on it,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/01/27/aviation/antipode-hypersonic-concept-plane/&quot;&gt;Bombardier&lt;/a&gt; says.
AntipodeThe Antipode is one of Imaginactive's most ambitious designs. It suggests a model that can travel from London to New York in 11 minutes.
"It's all about innovation. Share your idea, and it opens up a door for other designers to build on it," Bombardier says.
(CNN)Imagine a super-fast, driverless motorbike flying across highways 24/7, issuing traffic tickets -- via mobile apps -- to the owners of any vehicle daring to break the speed limit.

The design for these futuristic police drones already exists. It's called Interceptor and could soon become a reality.
    "It's only the natural evolution of technology," Canadian mechanical engineer Charles Bombardier told CNN.
    Bombardier's company, Imaginactive, is a nonprofit organization that inspires the next generation to dream up the vehicles of tomorrow.
    Bombardier comes up with his ideas by looking at existing everyday products.
    "Traffic cameras have been around for years. But with the advancement of pilotless technology we now have new solutions to the basic needs in our public works systems, including in the area of public safety," he said.
    While patrolling, the motorcycle would seamlessly scan license plates and record offenders using real-time video. If a violation is recorded, the drone could automatically issue citations via e-mail, text message or even traditional post.
    Czech artist Jan Metelka worked with Bombardier to bring his police-drone idea to life
    Czech artist Jan Metelka worked with Bombardier to bring his police-drone idea to life

    Existing technology for safer cities

    The technology behind these cars already exists. In November, a driverless electric racer completed a successful track test in Marrakech, Morocco.
    The battery-powered prototype was tested for a proposed race series where driverless cars will eventually compete on temporary city circuits.
    Bombardier said that technology can also be put to use to create safer cities.
    Imaginactive's police drone means human patrol officers can be reallocated to more urgent police business, instead of wasting time issuing traffic tickets.
    According to Bombardier, one police officer could supervise five Interceptor units.
    "But these police drones would require a big investment. You would need around $5 million, so they would need to be financed by a government organization," Bombardier told CNN.
    His next step is to get the attention of a large public organization, and Bombardier often revamps his ideas to keep his concepts relevant.

    Another vision

    Brazilian designer Eduardo Arndt is working with Bombardier to develop a new vision called the Brigade. The Brigade, Ardnt says, is inspired by the geometric simplicity of racing motorbikes from the 1980s.
    The Brigade is the Interceptor&#39;s more retro-looking counterpart
    The Brigade is the Interceptor's more retro-looking counterpart
    "To counter the vintage look I was going for, I added more modern details like LED headlights and security cameras across the bicycle," Arndt explains.

    An ecological future

    But both models do more than look cool. Powered by zero emission fuels like hydrogen, the superbikes are also part of a more ecological future.
    Bombardier also wants his concepts to be part of a greener future
    Bombardier also wants his concepts to be part of a greener future
    "The cities of the future that Imaginactive works for will be less polluted. There will also be less road accidents, as driverless automated vehicles can be equipped with technology that detects technical failures such as oil leaks," said Bombardier.
    "I assume most people will like seeing them patrol streets night and day, but this is just simple guess," he told CNN.