(CNN) For Chris Labrooy, reality is just a suggestion.

Looking at his hyper-realistic manipulated images, every car is twisted, contorted and modified so expertly that, at first glance, it does appear as though reason -- and gravity -- have taken the day off.

In his most recent series, "911," a fleet of Porsche Carrera RS are piled up in a swimming pool and perched atop a tree in sunny Palm Springs.

In "Tokyo," we see Sonic the Hedgehog passing by in a stretched yellow Toyota GT86. Elsewhere, a Honda NSX in spliced with a Datsun 240Z that has been cut perfectly in half. In most images, the colors are soft and the contrast is gentle, letting the bizarre shapes do most of the talking.

Read More