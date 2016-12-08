(CNN) The brother and cousin of slain social media star Qandeel Baloch are due in court Thursday after being formally indicted for her murder this week.

Waseem Baloch and Haq Nawaz were charged with murdering the 25-year-old at her family home in the city of Multan in the Pakistani province of Punjab in July this year. She was strangled in her bedroom while her parents slept.

Taxi driver, Abdul Basit, and brother-in-law, Zafar Khosa were also charged with conspiracy to murder and facilitating a crime.

Police spokesperson Nabeela Ghazanfar said Zafar Khosa had fled the country while he was on bail and has been declared an absconder.

Waseem Baloch pleaded not guilty, despite confessing to the crime to local media shortly after the event.