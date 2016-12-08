Without Pearl Harbor, a different world?

Breaking News
Smoke and flames rise from the USS Shaw in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the surprise strike on the US naval base at the harbor, located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The assault killed more than 2,000 Americans and destroyed a significant number of US battleships and airplanes.
Smoke and flames rise from the USS Shaw in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the surprise strike on the US naval base at the harbor, located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The assault killed more than 2,000 Americans and destroyed a significant number of US battleships and airplanes.
Crewmen of the Japanese Hiryu aircraft carrier prepare fighter planes for takeoff before the raid on Pearl Harbor.
Crewmen of the Japanese Hiryu aircraft carrier prepare fighter planes for takeoff before the raid on Pearl Harbor.
This is believed to be an image of the first bomb dropped during the raid on Pearl Harbor; it shows a Japanese plane pulling out of a dive near the explosion.
This is believed to be an image of the first bomb dropped during the raid on Pearl Harbor; it shows a Japanese plane pulling out of a dive near the explosion.
An aerial view of the harbor shows the destruction of the USS California, the USS. Maryland, the USS Oklahoma, the USS Tennessee, the USS West Virginia and the USS Arizona.
An aerial view of the harbor shows the destruction of the USS California, the USS. Maryland, the USS Oklahoma, the USS Tennessee, the USS West Virginia and the USS Arizona.
Airmen at Hickam Field watch as bombs explode. The Hickam Field airbase was heavily targeted during the attack, and Japanese bombers sought to prevent counter-attacks from US forces by disabling American planes on the ground.
Airmen at Hickam Field watch as bombs explode. The Hickam Field airbase was heavily targeted during the attack, and Japanese bombers sought to prevent counter-attacks from US forces by disabling American planes on the ground.
Smoke plumes envelop the USS Arizona battleship as it keels over before sinking in Pearl Harbor.
Smoke plumes envelop the USS Arizona battleship as it keels over before sinking in Pearl Harbor.
A US Army B-17E lands at Hickam Field on December 7. The base sustained heavy losses of both personnel and planes during the attack.
A US Army B-17E lands at Hickam Field on December 7. The base sustained heavy losses of both personnel and planes during the attack.
A fire spreads through the Army barracks at Hickam Field.
A fire spreads through the Army barracks at Hickam Field.
Oil burns on the ocean&#39;s surface near the Naval Air Station shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Oil burns on the ocean's surface near the Naval Air Station shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Smoke from burning oil billows over Hickam Field.
Smoke from burning oil billows over Hickam Field.
A Japanese plane plummets in flames after it was hit by US Naval anti-aircraft.
A Japanese plane plummets in flames after it was hit by US Naval anti-aircraft.
The USS California settles on the bottom of the harbor after being bombed and torpedoed by the Japanese.
The USS California settles on the bottom of the harbor after being bombed and torpedoed by the Japanese.
Wives of US military officers return to their residences after an explosion at Pearl Harbor.
Wives of US military officers return to their residences after an explosion at Pearl Harbor.
A rescue boat retrieves a seaman from the burning USS West Virginia.
A rescue boat retrieves a seaman from the burning USS West Virginia.
Crowds gather in New York&#39;s Times Square as news bulletins flash across the New York Times building announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Crowds gather in New York's Times Square as news bulletins flash across the New York Times building announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Without Pearl Harbor, a different world?

By Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick

Updated 2:53 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Oliver Stone is an Academy Awarding winning Hollywood writer and director. Peter Kuznick is professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University. Together they co-authored the documentary film and book series titled The Untold History of the United States. The views expressed here are solely theirs.

(CNN)On the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, we've been asked to reflect on what might have happened if Japan had not launched an attack on the US fleet on December 7, 1941.

The question is both interesting and relevant at a time when Japan experiences a military resurgence and America's provocative Asia "pivot" is being rethought by the incoming and often unpredictable Trump administration. Trump's rash statements about China, Japan, and South Korea have already roiled the waters throughout the region.

A pretext for US to enter WWII

The assault on Pearl Harbor was not only foolhardy, it was ultimately suicidal. Naval historian Samuel Eliot Morison dismissed it as "strategic imbecility."
Many in Japan -- including most of the nine former prime ministers whom Japanese Emperor Hirohito met with a week prior to the attack -- had opposed it. Yet Gen. Hideki Tojo's government authorized the attack with the objective of destroying the US Pacific Fleet, which potentially could have blocked Japan's access to the resources of Southeast Asia.
pearl harbor reaction digital sots_00001108

The Pearl Harbor attack, however, was only partly successful. Though Japanese forces caused significant damage to the US Fleet and killed 2,335 US troops and 68 civilians, their attack was not fatal. The Fleet's three aircraft carriers weren't in Pearl Harbor when the attack occurred and many of the damaged ships and planes were able to be repaired. This would come back to haunt Japan the next June, when US forces, including two of those carriers, took out four Japanese carriers at the Battle of Midway and turned the Pacific war in the US favor.
    The Japanese attack had given President Roosevelt the pretext he sought to bring the US into the war. Americans may have overwhelmingly favored the Allies over the despised Nazis and sympathized with the plight of Chinese being brutalized by Japan, but few wanted to get drawn into another war. World War I had left a bitter taste in their mouths. Not only had it not been "the war to end all wars" or the war to make the world "safe for democracy," it had enriched the greedy bankers and arms manufacturers -- the "merchants of death" as they were then known -- and done nothing to end colonial exploitation.
    Members of the Navy on the USS Halsey in Honolulu take part in a commemoration ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, December 7.
    Members of the Navy on the USS Halsey in Honolulu take part in a commemoration ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, December 7.
    Hundreds gather at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a military base adjacent to Honolulu.
    Hundreds gather at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a military base adjacent to Honolulu.
    Vice President-elect Mike Pence greets WWII veteran William Flatters during a ceremony at the National World War II Memorial in Washington.
    Vice President-elect Mike Pence greets WWII veteran William Flatters during a ceremony at the National World War II Memorial in Washington.
    Navy veteran Russ Collins salutes at the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, New Jersey.
    Navy veteran Russ Collins salutes at the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, New Jersey.
    Crew members of the USS John C. Stennis stand on deck of the guided missile destroyer USS Halsey in Honolulu.
    Crew members of the USS John C. Stennis stand on deck of the guided missile destroyer USS Halsey in Honolulu.
    Bill Kiley, a flag bearer of the color guard, participates in a ceremony in Portland, Maine. Kiley served in the Navy from 1954-1958.
    Bill Kiley, a flag bearer of the color guard, participates in a ceremony in Portland, Maine. Kiley served in the Navy from 1954-1958.
    Bugler Jerry Dewitt plays taps, a bugle call played at dusk, in Portland, Maine, honoring those who died in the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor. Dewitt, the commander of the Maine Amvets, served 28 years in the Army.
    Bugler Jerry Dewitt plays taps, a bugle call played at dusk, in Portland, Maine, honoring those who died in the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor. Dewitt, the commander of the Maine Amvets, served 28 years in the Army.
    By 1941, Roosevelt surreptitiously maneuvered the US into confrontations with both Germany, which had conquered much of Europe, and Japan, which had seized Manchuria and Indochina and was waging a vicious war against China. At Newfoundland in August 1941, he told Churchill that he "would wage war, but not declare it" and do everything he could to "force an 'incident' that could lead to war." His overt support for Britain against Germany and decision to halt desperately needed exports of oil, metal, and other resources to Japan proved sufficient.
    One day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt addressed Congress, which approved his war resolution with one dissenting vote. Three days later, Germany and Italy, Japan's allies, declared war against the United States.
    The world would never be the same. But here's how it could've been different.

    US and Japan on a collision course for years

    The attack on Pearl Harbor has loomed large in the American imagination for several reasons.
    Americans considered it a cowardly "sneak" attack because the Japanese had not declared war against the US. It occurred on American territory -- the US had forcibly annexed Hawaii in 1898 -- and revealed a stunning failure of US intelligence, heightening fears of US vulnerability in a dangerous world. It also triggered ugly discrimination against Japanese-American citizens and Japanese immigrants alike inside the United States. Almost 120,000 Japanese and Japanese-Americans were rounded up and put into internment camps until the end of the war.
    But had the Japanese not attacked Pearl Harbor, the Pacific War would largely have evolved along similar lines. The US and Japan had been on a collision course for months if not years. With or without the attack on Pearl Harbor, the two countries were heading for war.
      What most Americans forget is that it was not only Pearl Harbor that Japan attacked on December 7, 1941. As Roosevelt told Congress on December 8, Japan had also attacked the British colonies of Hong Kong and Malaya, the US colony in the Philippines, and US holdings in Guam, Wake Island, and Midway Island. The attack on Malaya actually preceded the assault on Pearl Harbor by more than an hour. In addition, though not mentioned by Roosevelt, Japan invaded Thailand. It also attacked Singapore, which was then part of British Malaya.
      US officials had broken Japanese diplomatic codes in August 1940, enabling them to monitor Japan's war planning. They knew an attack was coming. They just didn't think it was coming at Pearl Harbor. The most likely targets in their minds were the oil-rich Dutch East Indies (Indonesia), Malaya, and the Philippines.
      Japan's attack on US bases in the Philippines, Guam, Wake Island, and Midway Island would have been more than sufficient provocation for a US president eager to get the US into the war. In the Philippines alone, the cost of the American defeat was staggering, resulting in the death or capture of 23,000 American and perhaps 100,000 Filipino military personnel.

      Soviets deserve lion's share of the credit for victory in Europe

      While US involvement was absolutely crucial to Allied victory in the Pacific War, it was less so in the defeat of the European Axis powers. In fact, had the US not entered the European war, the outcome would have been the same. By the time the US and Britain finally initiated their promised second front in France a year and a half after Roosevelt publicly announced it would begin, the Russians had already turned the tide and German forces were in full retreat across Europe.
      Up to that point, the US and British had been confronting some 10 German divisions combined while the Soviets were confronting nearly 200 by themselves. Forcing Germany to fight on two fronts certainly expedited the end of the war, but it didn't change the outcome.
      Contrary to American mythology, the Soviets deserve the lion's share of the credit for victory in Europe. And they suffered immensely in bringing this about. In quantitative terms, the 27 million Soviets who died at the hands of Germany is the equivalent of one 9/11 a day every day for 27 years. It is the equivalent of one Pearl Harbor a day every day for 30 years.
      Despite Churchill's hatred of Bolshevism, the British owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Soviets, without whom they might be speaking German today. They also owe a huge debt to the Americans without whom they might be speaking Russian.
        It is interesting to contemplate how the face of Europe would have been different if the US had remained the "arsenal" of the Allied powers without actually joining the war. It was fortuitous that Germany and Italy declared war against the US on December 11, 1941 without which Roosevelt would have had to find another justification for American entry.
        Where would the line between the Soviets and the West have been drawn if the US had not entered the European war? How might the Soviet economy have developed if Soviet leaders had access to the greater potential wealth of West Germany and France? Might socialism have appeared a more viable option in the postwar world if the US was not in a position to help rebuild the depression- and war-shattered capitalist economies?

        What if Roosevelt had kept Henry Wallace as vice president?

        There are some other interesting counterfactuals that can be explored regarding the Second World War, some of which we do look at in our documentary film and book series The Untold History of the United States.
        What would have happened if Roosevelt had retained his visionary and controversial vice president Henry Wallace on the ticket in 1944 instead of the much smaller minded Harry Truman?
        Despite the opposition of the conservative Democratic Party bosses, Roosevelt had the moral authority and political muscle to insist upon Wallace remaining on the ticket as his wife and children and the majority of Americans desired.
        The Gallup Poll -- a US public opinion survey -- released on July 20, 1944, the first day of the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, reported that 65 percent of potential Democratic voters wanted the enormously popular Wallace back on the ticket as vice president. Two percent wanted Truman. The internal machinations that resulted in Truman's selection are a sordid tale with which few Americans are familiar.
        The United States detonates the world&#39;s first atomic bomb at a test site in New Mexico on July 16, 1945. Less than a month later, atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The devastation led to Japan&#39;s unconditional surrender and brought an end to World War II.
        The United States detonates the world's first atomic bomb at a test site in New Mexico on July 16, 1945. Less than a month later, atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The devastation led to Japan's unconditional surrender and brought an end to World War II.
        In 1939, physicists Albert Einstein, left, and Leo Szilard drafted a letter to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, urging him to research atomic bombs before the Germans could build one first. By 1942, the United States had approved the top-secret Manhattan Project to build a nuclear reactor and assemble an atomic bomb.
        In 1939, physicists Albert Einstein, left, and Leo Szilard drafted a letter to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, urging him to research atomic bombs before the Germans could build one first. By 1942, the United States had approved the top-secret Manhattan Project to build a nuclear reactor and assemble an atomic bomb.
        In 1942, U.S. Army Col. Leslie R. Groves, left, was appointed to head the Manhattan Project. On the right is physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.
        In 1942, U.S. Army Col. Leslie R. Groves, left, was appointed to head the Manhattan Project. On the right is physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.
        Los Alamos workers pose on a platform stacked with 100 tons of TNT. It was to be used to gauge radioactive fallout.
        Los Alamos workers pose on a platform stacked with 100 tons of TNT. It was to be used to gauge radioactive fallout.
        The Manhattan Project also involved research facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Hanford, Washington. Billboards, like this one in Oak Ridge, reminded workers of the project&#39;s top-secret nature.
        The Manhattan Project also involved research facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Hanford, Washington. Billboards, like this one in Oak Ridge, reminded workers of the project's top-secret nature.
        Workers in New Mexico attach a bomb to a tower two days before its successful test in July 1945.
        Workers in New Mexico attach a bomb to a tower two days before its successful test in July 1945.
        Trinity was the code name of the test bomb, which was dropped in the Jornada del Muerto desert.
        Trinity was the code name of the test bomb, which was dropped in the Jornada del Muerto desert.
        Air Force Col. Paul Tibbetts waves from the pilot&#39;s seat of the Enola Gay moments before takeoff on August 6, 1945. A short time later, the plane&#39;s crew dropped the first atomic bomb in combat, instantly killing 80,000 people in Hiroshima.
        Air Force Col. Paul Tibbetts waves from the pilot's seat of the Enola Gay moments before takeoff on August 6, 1945. A short time later, the plane's crew dropped the first atomic bomb in combat, instantly killing 80,000 people in Hiroshima.
        An aerial photograph of Hiroshima shortly after the atomic bomb, nicknamed &quot;Little Boy,&quot; was dropped.
        An aerial photograph of Hiroshima shortly after the atomic bomb, nicknamed "Little Boy," was dropped.
        U.S. President Harry Truman, aboard a U.S. Navy cruiser, reads reports of the Hiroshima bombing. Eight days earlier, Truman had warned Japan that the country would be destroyed if it did not surrender unconditionally.
        U.S. President Harry Truman, aboard a U.S. Navy cruiser, reads reports of the Hiroshima bombing. Eight days earlier, Truman had warned Japan that the country would be destroyed if it did not surrender unconditionally.
        A white silhouette on a Hiroshima bridge shows an area that wasn&#39;t scorched by the bomb. It was reportedly the outline of a person&#39;s shadow -- someone who was shielded from the blast&#39;s heat rays by another person.
        A white silhouette on a Hiroshima bridge shows an area that wasn't scorched by the bomb. It was reportedly the outline of a person's shadow -- someone who was shielded from the blast's heat rays by another person.
        An elderly victim is covered with flies in a makeshift hospital in Hiroshima.
        An elderly victim is covered with flies in a makeshift hospital in Hiroshima.
        A worker stands next to an atomic bomb, nicknamed &quot;Fat Man,&quot; hours before it was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945.
        A worker stands next to an atomic bomb, nicknamed "Fat Man," hours before it was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945.
        This photo was taken about six miles from the scene of the Nagasaki explosion. According to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum, photographer Hiromichi Matsuda took this photograph 15 minutes after the attack.
        This photo was taken about six miles from the scene of the Nagasaki explosion. According to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum, photographer Hiromichi Matsuda took this photograph 15 minutes after the attack.
        Survivors of the Nagasaki bomb walk through the destruction as fire rages in the background.
        Survivors of the Nagasaki bomb walk through the destruction as fire rages in the background.
        A woman and a child walk in Nagasaki on the day of the bombing. More than 70,000 people there were killed instantly.
        A woman and a child walk in Nagasaki on the day of the bombing. More than 70,000 people there were killed instantly.
        Members of the White House Press Corps rush to telephones after Truman announced Japan&#39;s surrender on August 15, 1945.
        Members of the White House Press Corps rush to telephones after Truman announced Japan's surrender on August 15, 1945.
        An aerial view of Hiroshima three weeks after the atomic bomb.
        An aerial view of Hiroshima three weeks after the atomic bomb.
        Soldiers and sailors on the USS Missouri watch as Japan&#39;s formal surrender is signed in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.
        Soldiers and sailors on the USS Missouri watch as Japan's formal surrender is signed in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.
        Had Wallace become president upon Roosevelt's death in April 1945 instead of Truman, there would have been no atomic bombings of Japan and possibly no Cold War.
        Wallace envisioned friendship between the Americans and the Soviets and a healthy competition between the two systems in which each would strive to show that it was better suited to serve the needs of humanity. He would have delivered on the $10 billion credit that Roosevelt had dangled before the Soviets to help them rebuild from a war that had turned much of the country into a wasteland. The positive repercussions that might have had in Soviet-occupied Europe are incalculable.
        It is also worth noting that Wallace was a fierce opponent of colonialism, who openly deplored the British and French empires, leading Churchill and the French to pressure Roosevelt to replace him on the ticket. Roosevelt largely shared Wallace's views regarding empire. He condemned British rule in Gambia, calling it "the most horrible thing I have ever seen in my life." He felt similarly about Dutch exploitation of the East Indies and French rule in Indochina, insisting he would not let the French back in after the war.
        On some level, he understood that the Pacific War was rooted in imperial rivalries, commenting privately, "Don't think for a minute that Americans would be dying in the Pacific...if it hadn't been for the short-sighted greed of the French and the British and the Dutch." He promised "immediate" independence for the Philippines once Japanese troops were ousted shortly before his death.
        Roosevelt often wavered on this issue, but Wallace never did. He was steadfast in his hatred of colonial exploitation and the racism that justified it. Think of the lives that could have been saved and the misery that could have been avoided if colonialism had been ended peacefully in the immediate aftermath of the war.

        The world without the atomic bombings

        A second counterfactual is what would have happened if World War II had ended without the atomic bombs being used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan?
        American mythology holds that the two bombs ended the war and, by obviating the American invasion of Japan, humanely saved millions of American and Japanese lives. According to defenders of the atomic bombing, the cost, by 1950, of 200,000 dead in Hiroshima and 140,000 dead in Nagasaki was a small price to pay.
        The evidence is overwhelming, as we show in Untold History, that it was the Soviet invasion of Manchuria, South Sakhalin, the Kurile Islands, and Korea, which began at midnight on August 8, 1945 that precipitated the Japanese surrender and not the atomic bombs.
        US intelligence had been forecasting such an outcome for months and Truman acknowledged that the Soviet entry would be decisive. At Potsdam on July 17, he wrote in his diary, Stalin "will be in the Jap war on August 15. Fini Japs when that comes about." He characterized the intercepted July 18 cable as "the telegram from the Jap emperor asking for peace." He knew the end was near and the bombs weren't necessary.
        Obama in Hiroshima calls for &#39;world without nuclear weapons&#39;
        Obama in Hiroshima calls for 'world without nuclear weapons'
        If the bombs had not been used in the war, might the US and the USSR have avoided the nuclear arms race that the atomic bombings set in motion? Soviet leaders, knowing full well that the bombs weren't needed to defeat Japan, interpreted their use as a warning of the devastation that the US would wreak on the Soviets if they interfered with US postwar plans. We've lived with the threat of the extinction of life on this planet ever since.
        Japan's fate was sealed when the Soviets invaded as the official US Navy Museum in Washington, DC acknowledges. The Japanese hurried to surrender to the Americans while they still had the chance, knowing that a Soviet takeover would spell the end of not only the emperor system but of the capitalism that supported it. At first, the US occupation was relatively benign and in some ways even enlightened. The US imposed Japan's peace constitution, which disavowed the sovereign right of war and disallowed the retention of offensive military forces. It is those forward-thinking principles that the Shinzo Abe administration is presently trying to eviscerate.
        If the Soviets had had a greater hand in the occupation, Japan might have become a Cold War battleground as Korea did. Would the Russians have been torn between the conflicting pressures to rebuild Japan and to loot it that they faced in Germany? The animosity they felt toward the Japanese paled in comparison to their hatred and mistrust of the Germans, who had so much Soviet blood on their hands. As we know, the US quickly abandoned its progressive vision for postwar Japan and sought to rebuild it as the military and economic outpost of Western capitalist interests in the volatile Asia-Pacific region. Either way, Japanese cars, electronics, and sushi were fated to transport, connect, and feed the planet. The world would be better off, however, if the rise of Japanese militarism could have been thwarted or further delayed.
        The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pcf.city.hiroshima.jp/top_e.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum&lt;/a&gt; has collected thousands of drawings made by survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The drawings document survivors&#39; memories surrounding that horrible day. In this rendering, Hideo Kimura shows burned and screaming classmates. Some were trapped under heavy gates and houses. Others were in the river, holding onto a stone embankment.
        The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum has collected thousands of drawings made by survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The drawings document survivors' memories surrounding that horrible day. In this rendering, Hideo Kimura shows burned and screaming classmates. Some were trapped under heavy gates and houses. Others were in the river, holding onto a stone embankment.
        This drawing by survivor Akira Onogi shows a woman pinned under a pillar from her collapsed house as deadly flames approach. Next to the woman, a sobbing girl pleads for help from neighbors. The neighbors couldn&#39;t move the pillar.
        This drawing by survivor Akira Onogi shows a woman pinned under a pillar from her collapsed house as deadly flames approach. Next to the woman, a sobbing girl pleads for help from neighbors. The neighbors couldn't move the pillar.
        Chisako Sasaki drew this image of a girl at a window on the second floor of a burning house. Sasaki remembers the girl crying for help. &quot;I can never forget,&quot; Sasaki said.
        Chisako Sasaki drew this image of a girl at a window on the second floor of a burning house. Sasaki remembers the girl crying for help. "I can never forget," Sasaki said.
        Mitsuko Taguchi is haunted by this scene, depicted in her drawing, of a dead mother and child who had fallen while trying to outrun flames. &quot;Her hair was standing on end,&quot; Taguchi said. &quot;She still protected her child under her breast, like a living person. Her eyes were open wide. I cannot forget that shocking sight.&quot;
        Mitsuko Taguchi is haunted by this scene, depicted in her drawing, of a dead mother and child who had fallen while trying to outrun flames. "Her hair was standing on end," Taguchi said. "She still protected her child under her breast, like a living person. Her eyes were open wide. I cannot forget that shocking sight."
        Torazuchi Matsunaga remembered soldiers carrying children&#39;s corpses on stretchers to a temporary crematorium. &quot;These children had been injured by the bomb and taken to the army hospital for treatment but had soon died,&quot; she said. &quot;The hands and legs sticking out of the stretcher swung with the motion. My chest suddenly seized with emotion.&quot;
        Torazuchi Matsunaga remembered soldiers carrying children's corpses on stretchers to a temporary crematorium. "These children had been injured by the bomb and taken to the army hospital for treatment but had soon died," she said. "The hands and legs sticking out of the stretcher swung with the motion. My chest suddenly seized with emotion."
        Survivor Asako Fujise drew this image of a bomb shelter that was being used as a makeshift hospital. It was &quot;filled with moans and the smell of zinc oxide and Mercurochome mixed with sweat.&quot;
        Survivor Asako Fujise drew this image of a bomb shelter that was being used as a makeshift hospital. It was "filled with moans and the smell of zinc oxide and Mercurochome mixed with sweat."
        Sueko Sumimoto remembered a mother standing on a bridge. She was screaming her child&#39;s name while the bodies of dead students floated on the river below.
        Sueko Sumimoto remembered a mother standing on a bridge. She was screaming her child's name while the bodies of dead students floated on the river below.
        Hiroharu Kono drew a picture of her search for missing family members. Three days after the bombing, she arrived at where her house once stood. &quot;Fires were still burning here and there, and the streets were so hot I could hardly get through,&quot; she said. After digging through a foot of dirt, Kono found the bones of her older brother, older sister and a 3-day-old baby who had all died in a fire. &quot;I put my hands together and just prayed to Namu Amida Buddha,&quot; she said. &quot;I wept and wept.&quot;
        Hiroharu Kono drew a picture of her search for missing family members. Three days after the bombing, she arrived at where her house once stood. "Fires were still burning here and there, and the streets were so hot I could hardly get through," she said. After digging through a foot of dirt, Kono found the bones of her older brother, older sister and a 3-day-old baby who had all died in a fire. "I put my hands together and just prayed to Namu Amida Buddha," she said. "I wept and wept."
        Not all the drawings depict bad memories. Masaru Shimizu remembers being given a few dozen frozen mandarin oranges by the military. &quot;I gave some of them to relatives who were seriously injured by the atomic bomb,&quot; she said.
        Not all the drawings depict bad memories. Masaru Shimizu remembers being given a few dozen frozen mandarin oranges by the military. "I gave some of them to relatives who were seriously injured by the atomic bomb," she said.
        Soldiers had been trained not to give water to burn victims, thinking it would worsen their condition. Keiji Harada remembers girls asking her for water. &quot;While I was rushing to get them water, a military policeman yelled at me to stop. When I remember, I deeply regret that I obeyed. I should have found a way to help them.&quot;
        Soldiers had been trained not to give water to burn victims, thinking it would worsen their condition. Keiji Harada remembers girls asking her for water. "While I was rushing to get them water, a military policeman yelled at me to stop. When I remember, I deeply regret that I obeyed. I should have found a way to help them."
        The memory of seeing two girls with blue-violet faces shocked Torao Izuhara so much that she never forgot it. Their faces were &quot;swollen so badly that you couldn&#39;t tell whether their eyes were open or shut, and their skirts were ripped up right at the creases,&quot; Isuhara said. &quot;Their faces were really even blacker than the drawing. They helped each other walk along, their shoulders joined together, their powerless legs somehow carrying them off towards the Otagawa River.&quot;
        The memory of seeing two girls with blue-violet faces shocked Torao Izuhara so much that she never forgot it. Their faces were "swollen so badly that you couldn't tell whether their eyes were open or shut, and their skirts were ripped up right at the creases," Isuhara said. "Their faces were really even blacker than the drawing. They helped each other walk along, their shoulders joined together, their powerless legs somehow carrying them off towards the Otagawa River."
        Like cattle, injured survivors were loaded into rail cars to escape the ruined city. &quot;Most people were injured, and those with burns were slathered with white medicine,&quot; Kazuo Koya said. &quot;There were so many bandaged people. With only the clothes on their backs, they waited under the blazing sun for departure.&quot;
        Like cattle, injured survivors were loaded into rail cars to escape the ruined city. "Most people were injured, and those with burns were slathered with white medicine," Kazuo Koya said. "There were so many bandaged people. With only the clothes on their backs, they waited under the blazing sun for departure."
        Sumie Sasaki was fortunate enough to find a bit of beauty amid all the horror. &quot;The stars were beautiful,&quot; she recalled. &quot;My father gathered charred tin sheeting and broken planks and built us a shack over the burnt ruins of his company. One plant&#39;s tall smokestack remained standing, and it scared us at night. But the stars glittering all around the scary smokestack were so beautiful.&quot;
        Sumie Sasaki was fortunate enough to find a bit of beauty amid all the horror. "The stars were beautiful," she recalled. "My father gathered charred tin sheeting and broken planks and built us a shack over the burnt ruins of his company. One plant's tall smokestack remained standing, and it scared us at night. But the stars glittering all around the scary smokestack were so beautiful."
        World War II with its vast bloodletting, incredible toll of human life, deployment of technology to maximize killing and destruction, and prominent display of the ugly side of human nature, replete with racism, xenophobia, and ethnic and religious bigotry, serves as a cautionary tale of what happens when we unleash the forces of fear, hatred, and nationalism.
        Some of those same forces are rampant in the world today. Pearl Harbor should serve as a reminder. But we must be careful to draw the right lessons to avoid a repeat of the horrors that engulfed the planet more than 75 years ago.