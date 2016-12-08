Breaking News

American pandas have culture shock in China

The giant panda is an endangered species with about 1,800 left in the wild.
A panda&#39;s diet consists mainly of bamboo, but the animals are classified as carnivores.
According to Zoo Atlanta, giant pandas live to be about 20 years in the wild but up to 30 years in zoos.
Zoo Atlanta has panda twin cubs -- sisters named Mei Lun and Mei Huan. They were born on July 15, 2013 at the zoo. They are the first panda twins born in the United States since 1987.
At Zoo Atlanta, the pandas eat five times a day. They also receive delicious treats of fruit, biscuits and sugar cane.
Giant pandas have strong jaw muscles that allow them to break bamboo.
Zoo Atlanta panda twins Mei Lun and Mei Huan enjoy eating bamboo when they&#39;re not playing or napping.
Zoo Atlanta is one of four zoos in the United States to have giant pandas as part of a partnership with China.
Zoo Atlanta has donated more than $10 million for the conservation of giant pandas in China.
Story highlights

  • Atlanta-born pandas Mei Lun and Mei Huan are adjusting to their Chinese home
  • Trainers say the twins prefer American food and don't respond to the Chinese language

(CNN)Transplant American kids to the land of their ancestors and things can get tough. They don't speak the language and they don't like the food. Apparently, American-born pandas have similar feelings about their homeland.

Panda twins born and raised in Atlanta are struggling to adjust to their new surroundings in China, a Chinese newspaper says.
    Mei Lun and Mei Huan, 3-year-old siblings, are having a hard time understanding commands from trainers and prefer American biscuits to their new food options, said People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party.
    The pandas left Zoo Atlanta for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on November 3, 2016.
    The panda twins in their early days.
    People's Daily published an interview with Luo Yunghong, a breeder at the panda's new home. He said his biggest concern is Mei Lun and Mei Huan's love for the American biscuits they grew up with. The pandas' trainers have been mixing up the biscuits with other food as a way to get the twins to try new things.
    The pandas and trainers are also experiencing a bit of a language barrier, People's Daily said. While Mei Lun and Mei Huan respond when their names are called, other commands given in Sichuanese fall on deaf ears.
    Rachel Davis, Zoo Atlanta director of communications, told CNN these transitional issues are normal and trainers are confident Mei Lun and Mei Huan will continue to adjust to their new surroundings. Davis said Zoo Atlanta sent a 375-pound supply of bamboo and 25 pounds of the panda's favorite biscuits along with Mei Lun and Mei Huan to help ease the transition. Davis also stressed that pandas use other means of communication with their trainers.
    "Language is not the only means their care staff have of communicating with them. There are also a number of hand signals, learned through positive reinforcement training while here in the US, which are universal to both their US and their Chinese care teams and don't rely on language," Davis said.