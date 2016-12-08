American pandas have culture shock in China

Story highlights Atlanta-born pandas Mei Lun and Mei Huan are adjusting to their Chinese home

(CNN) Transplant American kids to the land of their ancestors and things can get tough. They don't speak the language and they don't like the food. Apparently, American-born pandas have similar feelings about their homeland.

Panda twins born and raised in Atlanta are struggling to adjust to their new surroundings in China, a Chinese newspaper says.

Mei Lun and Mei Huan, 3-year-old siblings, are having a hard time understanding commands from trainers and prefer American biscuits to their new food options, said People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party.

The pandas left Zoo Atlanta for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on November 3, 2016.

People's Daily published an interview with Luo Yunghong, a breeder at the panda's new home. He said his biggest concern is Mei Lun and Mei Huan's love for the American biscuits they grew up with. The pandas' trainers have been mixing up the biscuits with other food as a way to get the twins to try new things.

