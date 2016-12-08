Rise of the glass giants: how modern cities are forcing skyscrapers to evolve

David Nicholson-Cole is a Professor in Architecture at University of Nottingham. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary.

(CNN) Slick, glassy skyscrapers cast their shadows over the streets and spaces of cities all over the world.

These behemoths are notoriously inefficient: glass exteriors trap the sun's rays during summer and haemorrhage heat throughout the winter, requiring year-round air conditioning and climate control.

Dark interiors necessitate vast arrays of bright lighting, while hundreds of computers whirr 24 hours, consuming even more electricity.

At a time when energy efficiency is a matter of global significance, it's worth considering how these dark, glass giants came to dominate the urban landscape -- and how we can build to fix these flaws in the future.

Little is known about Poor and Illava's concept for a Second World War memorial -- Nadja Bartels, director of the Tchoban Foundation admits as much. The Foundation, which exhibited this concept drawing by Hugh Ferriss at its show "American Perspectives" in 2015, speculated that it could have been envisioned for Central Park, New York, Bartels arguing the monolithic design invokes Boullee's concept for Newton's Cenotaph. Sketched by Ferriss, a trained architect who moved into drawing buildings rather than designing them, the monument would have been the second of Illava's in Central Park -- his memorial to the 107th Infantry was completed in 1927.

Another victim of the global economic slump, the Nakheel Harbour and Tower in Dubai failed to fly when, six years after being proposed, it was canceled in December 2009. The 3,280 feet (one kilometer) high tower was first mooted as the centerpiece of Palm Jumeirah, the vast man-made archipelago in the Persian Gulf, although it was later re-located closer to the Dubai Marina. The design for the mixed-use complex drew on Islamic monuments of the past according to the architects, invoking the Harbor of Alexandria, the bridges of Isafahan, the gardens of Alhambra and the promenade of Tangier -- but like the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the plan, estimated to cost $38 billion, came crumbling down.

Three miles from Red Square, a very different type of monument was supposed to have been erected. One thousand nine hundred and sixty eight feet (600 meters) high with room for 25,000 people, Russia Tower was closer to a vertical city -- over 600 feet higher than its nearest rival in Europe. It was also to be one of the most eco-friendly skyscrapers in the world: the largest to be naturally ventilated, with three 'arms' tapering towards the summit and a 'green' spine; triple-glazed to reduce heat loss and photovoltaics supplying energy demands and feeding back into the grid when in surplus. The cornerstone was laid in September 2007. Just over a year later the financial crisis struck. You can probably guess by now what happened next.

The Coney Island Globe Tower, seen at the rear of this New York Tribune cover, was the ambitious megastructure dreamed up by Samuel Friede. Proposed in May 1906, it was to include a 700 foot (213 meter) sphere with multiple floors, containing everything from restaurants to garden to a bowling alley -- not to mention the world's largest ballroom and a theme park. All in all, it would have fitted 50,000 people and operate 24 hours a day. As with most grand schemes, the problem was money. Friede advertized the project looking for $1,500,000 of investment, saying the project was expected to pay 100% interest annually. The cornerstone was laid on May 26, and investors jumped at the chance to make such returns. All was not how it seemed, however. Delays followed and anxiety spread throughout the city. Another ceremony was held when the first piece of steel was moved into place. Promises were broken and the threat of injunctions followed. By 1908 it was discovered that the ambitious project wasn't just a pipe dream -- it was a fraud.

Zaha Hadid's Tokyo Olympic Stadium was many things -- ultramodern, typically curvacious and above all, very expensive. The design for the 2020 Games was also intended for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but it was not without its detractors: leading Japanese architect Arata Isozaki labeled it a "disgrace to future generations." However construction costs spiraled as the price of steel rose, with a stadium's new price tag increasing to 250 billion yen ($2.02 billion). Eventually in July 2015 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the design was being scrapped for a more cost-effective alternative.

Boris Iofan's colossal design for the Palace of the Soviets has become one of the finest examples of an architectural moonshot that fell to earth. The imposing design was the winning entry of an international competition in 1931 for a new administrative and congress hall in Moscow, Russia. At a height of 1,365 feet (416m), it would have eclipsed the Empire State Building as the tallest in the world, while the 160 meter wide, 100 meter tall main hall held the capacity for 21,000 seats. The design was heavily revised over time -- partially under the instruction of Stalin himself -- emphasizing both neoclassical motifs and the gigantic statue of Lenin atop. The foundations were laid down by 1939 but the Nazi invasion in 1941 halted construction. It never resumed, although the abandoned site would still become home to a record-breaking build -- the Moskova Pool, in 1958, the world's largest outdoor swimming pool.

Spheres were integral to the work of mathematician Sir Isaac Newton, in life and, at one time, in death. The great scientist worked out the force holding us to the big sphere beneath our feet, and French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee thought it would be a fitting shape to remember him by. In 1784 he drew up plans for a grand, 500 foot (150 m) cenotaph -- eight meters taller than Strasbourg Cathedral, the highest building at the time. Inside was to be a void, with small holes in the building's shell allowing sunlight to pierce through, mapping out star constellations and planets and acting as a vast planetarium. Though never built, etchings of the concept were popular, with copies currently held a the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

Wright's design (left) was ambitious: a mile-high skyscraper in 1956 was no mean feat. It would have been four times higher than the world's tallest build at the time, and just under twice the height of the world record holder today. The Mile High Illinois began as a concept when Wright was asked to design a mile-high television tower. But, seeing it as a wasted opportunity, he went ahead and built a skyscraper instead. Drawing on the aerodynamic properties of a church spire, he argued that the rapier-like design would resist air pressure and prevent it from swaying in the wind. The architect estimated it would occupy 100,000 people across 528 floors at a probable cost of $60,000,000. An architect not known for his fondness of crowded cities, Wright justified his creation by placing it in a large park, arguing that the vast capacity of the building allowed for greater use of surrounding green space. Cars would not be needed as Wright envisaged helicopters could drop workers off, and factored in parking for 100 of them. Despite a solid architectural framework underpinning the design, it was never built. It's legacy however lives on in a succession of skyscrapers -- built and proposed -- that drew upon Wright's stylings. The current holder of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa stands at 830 meters high, whilst the Jeddah Tower, under construction and the closest to Wright's design, will become the first skyscraper to break the one kilometer mark. The Sky Mile Tower, proposed for Tokyo, aims to achieve Wright's dream and stand a mile high. Part of a vision for a mega-city in Tokyo for 2045, it remains to be seen whether it, like The Illinois, will make it off the drawing board.

The iconic "International Style" skyscraper -- a prismatic glass surface wrapped around a central service core -- was envisioned during the 1920s and 1930s, by German architects who fled to America from Germany -- notably Walter Gropius and Mies van der Rohe.

It was first built in America during the 1950s -- the UN Building (1952), Lever House (1954) and the Seagram Tower (1958) of New York are seminal dark glass-walled office buildings, which spawned countless imitators worldwide, until the 1980s.

21st-century style icon

Although the limitations of the International Style became obvious in the late 20th century, when governments implemented stricter energy standards, glass still predominates as we approach 2020.

Today's office skyscrapers, particularly those seen in business districts in the Middle and Far East, use double skin facades -- an outer skin of glass wrapping around the real building within -- to maintain glassiness and permit daylight, while improving insulation and resistance to solar gain.

Energy-saving features, such as efficient lighting and energy-regenerating elevators are now normal.

Trigeneration (heating-cooling-power plants) hum efficiently in the basements, while solar shading and openable windows are sometimes used to reduce air conditioning loads. Green planting is appearing in lobbies and sky gardens, fed by captured rainwater.

The way that cities and workplaces are developing demands even greater change.

In an age of rising urbanisation, the American idyll of a compact high-rise business district, surrounded by a vast residential suburban sprawl served by freeways and shopping malls is simply not compatible with the land resources, population, energy and transport requirements of 21st-century cities.

To cope with the pressures of dynamic mass-transit systems and rising land values, urban citizens must grow accustomed to living -- as well as working -- in high-rise developments, clustered around key transport nodes.

Different cities are responding to these challenges in different ways.

London has a policy of clustering tall buildings in groups around key rail stations, maintaining clear view lines in between. These clusters become magnets for additional office and residential towers.

Paris excludes skyscrapers from its centre altogether, limiting them to districts such as La Defense, at the outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile, China has built eerie "ghost cities": entire districts of high-rise buildings, constructed prior to the population moving in.

Mixed-use futures

The way that people use skyscrapers is also changing.

For one thing, the internet has reduced the demand for conventional offices.

The current trend is for large trading floors, or landscaped office interiors with multi-screen workstations, hot-desking -- and meetings held in daylit break-out spaces.

There is less need for huge walls of glass. For daylight, there is a return to large glazed windows set in an insulating wall.

Among small businesses, there's a demand for "incubator" offices, often in converted warehouses.

Employees can work from home using video conferencing and virtual networks.

Indeed, many redundant office buildings of the 20th century are already converted to residential uses, such as Metro Central and the Southbank Tower in London.

Another major trend is the mixed-use skyscraper, where parking, dining, transport, hotel, offices, social sky-parks, residences, colleges, health and leisure centres are stacked vertically into one single footprint, with food, beverage and retail outlets at ground level.

This is becoming the norm in the newest tall buildings, especially in Japan and China.

Mixed-use towers make the best use of land and are more resilient to economic shocks because the rental income comes from lots of different sources -- and the flows of people are balanced, instead of peaking twice daily.

The idea started in Chicago in 1969, developed in China, and now appears in most global mega-cities.

New techniques of construction such as ultra-stiff service cores, continuous concrete casting, outriggers, lattice frames and seismic damping systems have made it possible to build very tall.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa exceeds 800 metres, and Jeddah's Kingdom Tower will reach to 1,000 metres when it's finished.

The fifth generation emerges

These exceptional new towers include a variety of eco-friendly innovations, such as renewable energy generation, solar shading and double-skin facades with natural ventilation.

They will also feature greater thermal mass, landscaped atriums, underground heat storage, water catchment, recycling, linear induction elevators, as well as vertical urban farms, green planting, and facades and roofs that generate electricity.

The future cannot be found in a small number of freakishly tall designs. Rather, it is in the vast number of efficient, versatile skyscrapers, which will be essential to cope with growing urban populations and keep cities running.