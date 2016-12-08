She has one job: Guard John Lennon's glasses

Story highlights It's a job for which she makes her 245 Cuban pesos

Havana, Cuba (CNN) It's a cool, sunny morning when the busload of tourists descends onto Havana's John Lennon Park. That's Aleeda Rodriguez Pedrasa's cue.

She jumps out from under the shade of a nearby tree and scurries toward the bronze statue of the Beatles legend -- all the while fishing for a pair of spectacles in her purse.

She quickly places them on the bridge of Lennon's nose, seconds before the first of the tourists moves in for a picture.

Padrasa has one of the most unusual jobs in Cuba: She's the keeper of Lennon's glasses.

It's a job for which the government pays her 245 Cuban pesos a month, more than what many other Cubans make.

