How to nominate a 2017 CNN Hero

Story highlights CNN Heroes nominations are open for 2017

Here are tips to help craft your nomination

(CNN) CNN Heroes enters its second decade of recognizing "everyday people changing the world," And again this year, CNN encourages you to tell us about someone you believe deserves consideration by nominating them at CNNHeroes.com. Taking a few minutes to share their story with us could propel them to worldwide recognition.

It's easy to nominate the person whose work you admire. But a thoughtful, well-written nomination is essential to help yours stand out from the thousands we receive. Here are some suggestions we hope will help you in crafting your nomination for consideration as a 2017 CNN Hero.

• Think about what makes your hero special. Ask yourself: What makes my nominee unique? What specific accomplishment has he or she achieved that is truly remarkable? What impact has his or her work had on others? We encourage you to watch videos of previous CNN Heroes to familiarize yourself with the achievements of the inspiring individuals we honor as "everyday people changing the world."

• Take a look at our nomination form. We suggest you review the information requested about yourself, your nominee and his or her work before filling out your submission. . We suggest you review the information requested about yourself, your nominee and his or her work before filling out your submission.

• Tell us about your hero. Take your time and write from the heart. Remember: What you share -- in your own words -- is the most important factor in advancing a nomination for further consideration. You can enter your answers to the essay questions directly on the form, or write them first in a word-processing document and cut and paste them into each answer field. Please note the information you provide will be used in accordance with our Take your time and write from the heart. Remember: What you share -- in your own words -- is the most important factor in advancing a nomination for further consideration. You can enter your answers to the essay questions directly on the form, or write them first in a word-processing document and cut and paste them into each answer field. Please note the information you provide will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More