2016 CNN SUPERHERO AWARD Official Voting Rules

Voting begins December 9, 2016 (10:00p.m. ET) and continues until December 11, 2016 during the live CNN Heroes Awards Ceremony (the "Show"). The voting period will close at or around 9:30p.m. ET as announced during the Show. Viewers will have the chance to vote in a poll to determine the "CNN SuperHero" based on the individual whose outstanding work continues to best embody the spirit of the CNN Heroes campaign from a select pool of previous CNN Heroes of the Year chosen by CNN.

Eligible votes must be submitted using a verifiable email, Twitter or Facebook account, or through Facebook Messenger. Limit of 5 votes per day, per method. Votes exceeding the limit will not be counted. Votes received outside of the announced closing time of the voting period will not be counted.

The CNN Hero with the most cumulative votes at the close of the voting period (as determined by Sponsor) will be deemed the 2016 CNN SuperHero. The CNN SuperHero will be announced toward the end of the Show and will receive a cash award of Fifty Thousand dollars. ($50,000 US).

CNN reserves the right in its sole discretion to void such votes as it deems necessary to maintain the integrity of the Awards Program, including but not limited to the votes of any individual who directly or indirectly tampers with the voting process. Votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. Sponsors assume no responsibility for any error, omissions, interruption, deletion, defect or delay in operation with transmission, communications, line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or allegation of submissions. Sponsors are not responsible for any problem or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, equipment or software, failure of any vote to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, phone lines, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to a participant's computer related to or resulting from participation in this Awards Program. Sponsor is not responsible for votes not received due to an individual's account settings, spelling, or other end user error. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR USER TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE AWARDS PROGRAM IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor's control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the voting process, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify votes and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Awards Program. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect votes received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive votes and/or acts will render the respective CNN Hero ineligible.

