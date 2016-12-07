Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges

(CNN) Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that began in late November and spread to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, according to Mark Gwyn, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Additional charges are being considered, 4th District Attorney General James Dunn said, including the possibility of seeking a transfer to adult criminal court.

He said the youths were from Tennessee, but not from Sevier County, where the fires started. Neither their ages nor genders were released.

Fourteen people lost their lives in the fires and a further 134 were injured, according to officials. Residents and visitors to the resort-heavy area were among the dead.

Fires burned more than 1,600 buildings.

