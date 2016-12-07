Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Good morning. Today is the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Here's what else you need to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Michael Slager trial
A major earthquake jolted Indonesia this morning, killing at least 97 people. Rescuers scoured the rubble of flattened homes, shops and mosques searching for survivors. The 6.5-magnitude quake hit just as people were starting morning prayers. Some residents headed for the hills. They still remember the 2004 quake and tsunami that killed thousands.
2. Ohio abortion bill
Ohio lawmakers have passed one of the toughest abortion restrictions in the country, which bans the procedure from the moment a fetus' heartbeat can be detected. That's about six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill also bans abortion even in cases of rape and incest. Gov. John Kasich hasn't said if he'll sign it.
3. Syria civil war
The rebel stronghold of Aleppo is close to falling. The Syrian army, backed by brutal airstrikes, has retaken more neighborhoods, leaving only about a quarter of the area in rebel hands. Residents, who have no food or supplies, say they'd rather die here than flee to regime areas. "Death is much better," said one.
4. Oakland fire
When it was clear they were going to die, the victims in the warehouse fire reached out to loved ones - and each other. One woman woke up to a heartbreaking text: "I'm going to die, mom." Officials found some bodies hugging each other. The death toll now stands at 36.
5. Politics
CNN commentator Van Jones went after both political parties in his TV special last night, "The Messy Truth." He said both "kind of suck" because some Dems suffer from obnoxious elitism, while some in the GOP have let an ugly racist strain infect their ranks. He wants both parties to take a long look in the mirror.
Diva duel
It'll be Beyonce vs. Adele at the Grammys next year. The two superstars will duke it out in a number of categories, including album of the year.
Swine time
If the stress of air travel is getting to you and you're passing through San Francisco's airport, don't worry. The airport's therapy pig has your back.
Love > hate
An interracial couple comes home to vandalism and swastikas. They seek $2,000 on GoFundMe but get $40,000 instead. Sometimes the internet is nice.
Don't I know you?
You're good with celeb faces, but not names. Doesn't matter. The new Blippar app says it can recognize the face of just about any celebrity on the planet.
Doggy jams
It's December. Time for those blasted end-of-year lists. But here's one you may actually enjoy. It's the best songs of 2016, peformed by a bulldog. (Click to view)