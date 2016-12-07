Dylann Roof trial: Jury seated in Charleston

Story highlights A jury of nine whites and three blacks was seated Wednesday in US District Court

Dylann Roof face 33 charges in a 2015 church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina

(CNN) A jury was seated Wednesday morning for the trial of Dylann Roof, the man accused of killing nine people in June 2015 inside an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Eight white women, two African-American women, one white man and one African-American man were seated in the jury box, according to a pool report from the US District Court in Charleston.

Two white women, two white men, a black woman and a black man were picked as alternates, the pool report said.

Roof wore his state-issued prison clothes as he sat next to lead defense attorney David Bruck. Roof looked through papers related to his case as US District Judge Richard Gergel instructed the jury.

Opening statements were expected later Wednesday.

