(CNN) There is no evidence that an anonymous threat that sparked security fears on the Los Angeles transit system was credible, according to the FBI.

Investigators believe the latest threat was made by a source that may have made similar claims in the past, the bureau said in a statement Tuesday. None of the earlier threats materialized.

The agency said Monday it received a tip from a foreign government source and passed it along to city authorities. Law enforcement responded by bulking up its presence on the Metro.

Extra police and sheriff's deputies, K-9 bomb teams and undercover officers were deployed.

LINE 206: Buses resuming normal service. pic.twitter.com/FGt4Dk8zXm — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) December 7, 2016

The threat had come from a man and particularly identified the Metro Red Line that stops at Universal City, FBI Field Office Assistant Director Deirdre Fike said Monday.

