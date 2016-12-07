Breaking News

CNN Student News - December 8, 2016

Updated 6:23 PM ET, Wed December 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1208_00005009
sn.1208_00005009

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 12/08/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 12/08/16 10:00

Story highlights

December 8, 2016

A deadly earthquake in Indonesia, a look at the Pacific Ring of Fire, and a comparison between a historic and a potential "Cold War": These are the first stories we're covering this Thursday. Other topics include the ongoing fight against the Zika virus and a soccer training device like no other.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Read More
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!