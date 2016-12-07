CNN Student News - December 8, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
December 8, 2016
A deadly earthquake in Indonesia, a look at the Pacific Ring of Fire, and a comparison between a historic and a potential "Cold War": These are the first stories we're covering this Thursday. Other topics include the ongoing fight against the Zika virus and a soccer training device like no other.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!