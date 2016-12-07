Trump picks Scott Pruitt to head EPA

Story highlights Democrats and progressive groups pledged to mount a fight against Scott Pruitt's nomination

The Oklahoma attorney general is prominent critic of climate change science

(CNN) Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Environmental Protection Agency administrator, his former campaign manager told reporters Wednesday.

"Attorney General Pruitt has great qualifications and a good record as the AG of Oklahoma, and there were a number of qualified candidates for that particular position that the President-elect interviewed and he settled on Attorney General Pruitt and we'll look forward to the confirmation hearing," Kellyanne Conway told reporters Wednesday.

The move elevates a fierce EPA critic -- Pruitt had sued the agency over its regulations of power plants -- to the position of EPA administrator.

It's a signal the Trump administration is intent on reversing President Barack Obama's moves to curb climate change.

Democrats and progressive groups quickly pledged to mount a fight against Pruitt's nomination.

