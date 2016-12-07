Trump seeks Obama advice on appointments

Story highlights "I love getting his ideas," Trump said of Obama

Trump said he discusses potential picks with the President

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that he consults with President Barack Obama on some of his potential appointments -- and values the President's views.

"I have asked him what he would think of this one and that one," Trump told NBC's Matt Lauer on "The Today Show."

"I take his recommendations very seriously," Trump added. "And there are some people that I will be appointing and, in one case, have appointed where he thought very highly of that person."

The President-elect also said he has talked to Obama about his perspective on the greatest challenges facing America.

"I've asked him what he thinks are the biggest problems, greatest assets," Trump said during the interview with Lauer, which was focused on Trump being named Time's "Person of the Year." "We have very good dialogue."

