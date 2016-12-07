'Faithless' Texas elector won't vote for Trump

Story highlights A Republican member of the electoral college from Texas says he will not vote for Donald Trump

Chris Suprun says Trump fails 3 basic tests and as a result he is looking for another Republican to support for a long-shot, last-minute bid

(CNN) A member of the electoral college from Texas is maintaining that he will not cast his vote for President-elect Donald Trump when the college completes the electoral process later this month.

"The election is not over -- the election happens on December 19th when presidential electors cast their ballots. That's when the election is complete," said Chris Suprun, the Texas elector, in an interview on "New Day" on Wednesday.

Suprun, a paramedic from Texas who served as a firefighter during the Sept. 11 attacks, sparked controversy when he wrote a New York Times editorial last week saying that even though he is a Republican elector, he will not vote for Trump.

Suprun explained his decision to "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota, arguing that Trump "fails three basic tests" and that as a result he was seeking "another Republican" candidate to support."

"One, it's not sure to me (Trump's) able to defend the nation," Suprun said, pointing out that "there's clearly some ties to Russia that need to be examined."

