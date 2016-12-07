Trump taps Iowa Gov. Branstad for China ambassador

Story highlights Branstad will appear with Trump at a rally in Des Moines on Thursday

The governor is an 'old friend' of Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a relationship dating back to 1985

(CNN) Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has been picked for the post of US ambassador to China by President-elected Donald Trump.

Trump spokesperson Jason Miller confirmed that Branstad had accepted the offer on the transition's daily call with reporters. Miller also said that Branstad will join Trump at his Des Moines rally Thursday, one of the stops on Trump's "thank you" tour of rallies in swing states.

Miller cited Branstad's experience in public policy, trade, and agriculture as attributes that led to his selection as Trump's envoy in Beijing. Branstad, Miller said, "has a tremendous understanding of China and the Chinese people, and is someone who very much impressed the President-elect, not just during their meetings on the campaign trail but also in their meetings after the election."

"It's very clear that Gov. Branstad is someone who will represent our country well on the world stage, and we couldn't be prouder of this selection," Miller said.

The Trump campaign formally announced the decision in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Read More