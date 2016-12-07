Senate sends medical research bill to Obama for signature

Story highlights Having already passed the House, the Senate sent the bill to President Barack Obama

(CNN) Senators voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a $6.3 billion bill to boost spending for medical research on cancer and other diseases as well as address the mental health crisis and opioid epidemic in the country.

The 94-5 vote on the 21st Century Cures Act, which was named in honor of Vice President Joe Biden's son Beau Biden, who died last year of brain cancer, came in the waning days of the Congress, which is expected to wrap up its work for the year this week.

"This medical innovation bill will help foster solutions when it comes to heartbreaking illnesses like Alzheimer's, opioid addiction, mental health disorders and cancer — heartbreaking illnesses that affect our family, and friends, and constituents," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "This is one of the most meaningful bills we'll pass this year."

Having already passed the House, the bill will now go to President Barack Obama, who is expected to sign it.

The bipartisan measure provides $4.8 billion for the National Institutes for Health for medical research, $500 million for the Food and Drug Administration to help speed the approval of drugs, $1 billion in grants for states to battle the opioid crisis and includes provisions to address mental health issues.

