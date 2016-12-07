Story highlights
- Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich calls out Donald Trump's tweet: 'Stop this'
- "This is bullying. This is not using the bully pulpit," Robert Reich said.
(CNN)Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich called out President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday for lashing out at a union leader who criticized the Carrier jobs deal.
"With all due respect, Mr. Trump, you are our President-elect of the United States," Reich said on "Anderson Cooper 360." "You are looking and acting as if you are mean and petty, thin-skinned and vindictive. Stop this. This is not a fireside chat."
Moments after the president of the United Steelworkers Local 1999, Chuck Jones, appeared on "Erin Burnett OutFront" and was critical of Trump's claim that he saved 1,100 jobs at the Indianapolis factory, Trump slammed the union boss on Twitter.
"Chuck Jones, who is president of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!" Trump wrote.
Reich expressed his frustration and concern with Trump lashing out at anyone who criticizes him.
"What you, Mr. Trump, what you would like is for no one, not a CEO, no one on television, no journalist, nobody to criticize you," Reich said. "You take offense at that."
"You are going to be president shortly, you are going to have at your command not just Twitter, but also the CIA, the IRS, the FBI. If you have this kind of thin-skinned vindictiveness attitude toward anybody who criticizes you, we are in very deep trouble, and, sir, so are you."