President Obama marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

"I look forward to visiting the USS Arizona Memorial later this month," Obama said

(CNN) President Barack Obama marked the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday by honoring those who gave their lives that day.

"Over 2,400 American patriots lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor -- military and civilian, men, women and children," Obama said in a statement.

"Their sacrifice galvanized millions of GIs and Rosie the Riveters who answered the call to defend liberty at its moment of maximum peril. In the hours after the attack, President Roosevelt promised that 'the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.' Thanks to the heroism of a generation, we did."

The President noted that he would be making a historic visit to the USS Arizona Memorial later this month with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"As a testament that even the most bitter of adversaries can become the closest of allies, I look forward to visiting the USS Arizona Memorial later this month along with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," he said. "This historic visit will stand as a tribute to the power of reconciliation and to the truth that the United States and Japan -- bound by an alliance unimaginable 75 years ago—will continue to work hand-in-hand for a more peaceful and secure world."

