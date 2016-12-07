Story highlights Republican only need 51 votes in the Senate to repeal Obamacare

But to replace it they'll need 60 votes, meaning they'll need Democratic votes

Washington (CNN) Incoming Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats will not work with Republicans to negotiate and pass a replacement for Obamacare once Republicans vote to repeal it.

"If they repeal without a replacement, they will own it. Democrats will not then step up to the plate and come up with a half-baked solution that we will partially own. It's all theirs," Schumer told The Washington Post

The New York Democrat has previously stopped short of saying anything similar to that on the matter. He told CNN last week in a hallway interview with a warning for Republicans that repealing Obamacare could pose problems.

"They're going to find repealing Obamacare without putting in a replacement will be far more disastrous and less clever than they think. That's all I'm going to say," Schumer said at the time.

