Michelle Obama: I went to bed before Trump won

Washington (CNN)She was one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics on the campaign trail, but First Lady Michelle Obama wasn't up for watching the Republican declare victory on election night.
She told People Magazine she called it a night early instead.
"I went to bed. I don't like to watch the political discourse; I never have," the First Lady said in a joint interview with her husband, President Barack Obama.
She said she "barely" even watched political back-and-forth when her husband was running.
During the campaign, Michelle Obama emerged as one of Hillary Clinton's top surrogates, lambasting Trump for his language about women in deeply personal addresses across the country.
She told People she maintains her concerns about the President-elect now that he's won.
"Anything that I felt about the election I said and I stand by," she said, adding she and her husband were nonetheless ready to help the incoming team succeed.
"This is our democracy, and this is how it works," she said. "We are ready to work with the next administration and make sure they are as successful as they can be. Because that's what's best for this country."