Mayors ask Trump to reconsider DACA stance

Story highlights Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers letter during New York visit

Trump tells Time magazine his administration will work something out

(CNN) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with Donald Trump in New York on Wednesday, urging the President-elect to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until a modernized immigration system can be decided by Congress.

Emanuel delivered a letter co-signed by 14 other mayors, including New York's Bill de Blasio, and two other local government officials on the issue.

"Ensuring DREAMers can continue to live and work in their communities without fear of deportation is the foundation of sound, responsible immigration policy," Emanuel wrote.

Trump has said he will terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an executive action signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2012 that gives some undocumented immigrants an exemption from deportation and a renewable two-year work permit.

More than 740,000 people have been approved to receive DACA status, according to Department of Homeland Security statistics. Among the guidelines , the policy states applicants must have come to the United States before they turned 16 years old, must have been in the States since June 15, 2007, and cannot have been convicted of certain crimes.

