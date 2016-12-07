Story highlights Trump continues to reject the US intelligence community's conclusion that Moscow is to blame

Democratic lawmakers predicted House Republicans would support their probe effort

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers in Congress intensified their calls Wednesday for a probe into hacking during the 2016 election, raising chances of a clash with President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump continues to reject the US intelligence community's conclusion that Moscow is to blame, telling Time Magazine that he does not believe the intelligence community's assessment that Russia was behind the hacks.

House Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday that would convene a bipartisan, independent commission to look into alleged Russian attempts to interfere and sow distrust in this year's voting.

On the Senate side, a senior Republican told CNN that he will be directing his committees "to look deeply into what Russia may have done in regarding our election."

The congressional moves come as Time published an interview with Trump in which he dismissed the intelligence community's October assessment that it had high confidence that Russia was behind hacks. They largely targeted Democrats, including the Democratic National Committee.

