Keith Ellison will resign Congress for DNC chair

(CNN) Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison is looking to give a boost to his bid to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee by announcing Wednesday that he is willing to walk away from his Congressional seat if he gets the job.

"In order to further their commitment and maximize my effectiveness, I have decided to resign as a member of Congress if I win the election for DNC chair," he said in a statement.

Ellison has been dogged by questions about whether he could fully focus on rebuilding the Democratic party while also working full-time in Congress. The most recent DNC chair, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, represented a Florida Congressional district while heading the organization.

Other people interested in the job include Jaime Harrison, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, and New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley.

Ellison also has faced recent accusations of anti-Semitism from a prominent Democratic donor, Haim Saban, who called him an "anti-Semite" at a conference last week.

