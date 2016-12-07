Trump picks Ret. Gen. John Kelly to lead DHS

Story highlights Ret. Marine Corps. General John Kelly has been offered the job as Donald Trump's director of Homeland Security

Kelly is the former head of U.S. Southern Command, overseeing threats from South and Central America

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Ret. Gen. John Kelly to head the Department of Homeland Security, a senior transition official tells CNN.

The former head of US Southern Command, Kelly was previously responsible for managing security threats posed by criminal drug networks based in south and central America -- an issue that Trump highlighted in his campaign, and to which Kelly would bring unique experience.

In his former role, Kelly also oversaw operations at the controversial Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba. The outspoken general clashed with the Obama administration's push to close the facility, and told the Military Times in an interview that "there are no innocent men down there."

If Kelly and former Ret. Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis -- who was tapped as Trump's Secretary of Defense last week -- are both nominated and confirmed, then it would place two retired Marine generals into Cabinet posts in his administration.

Kelly served over 40 years in the Marine Corps, moving steadily through the ranks since enlisting in 1970, and taking over as commander of Southern Command in 2012. He is also a Gold Star father, having lost his youngest son, Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, in combat in Afghanistan in 2010.

Read More