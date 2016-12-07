Senate pays tribute to Biden

Story highlights He served in the Senate for 36 years

He's had an emotional week

Washington (CNN) Senators from both sides of the aisle spent part of Wednesday honoring the legacy of Vice President Joe Biden on the chamber floor.

Biden served in the Senate for 36 years representing Delaware before spending eight years as vice president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, was among those who took to the the podium to share Biden stories that both praised his character and included some of his trademark humor.

"The amazing thing is the man we honor today wasn't always a talker," McConnell said. "He suffered from a debilitating stutter for most of his childhood. He was teased for it. But he was determined to overcome it and so he did. With hard work. With determination. With the support of his family, is classic Joe Biden, he's never stopped talking since."

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid took the floor to tell an anecdote about Biden's late wife, Neilia Hunter, who died in a car crash in 1972.

